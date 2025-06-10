The Dolphins and the 2025-26 NFL Calendar
The NFL has unveiled its calendar for 2025-26, so here's the rundown with a particular focus on the Miami Dolphins:
JUNE 2025
June 16— Deadline for club to withdraw higher qualifying offer to restricted free agents and still retain exclusive negotiating rights by substituting lower “June 15 Tender” of one-year contract at 110 percent of the player’s prior-year Paragraph 5 Salary (with all other terms of his prior-year
contract carried forward unchanged).
Late June — Rookie Readiness Program to be held at individual clubs.
JULY 2025
July 15 — At 4 p.m. ET, deadline for any Club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension. After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his Prior Club for the 2024 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the Club’s last regular season game. This does not apply to the Dolphins, who didn't use the franchise tag this offseason.
Mid-July — Clubs are permitted to open preseason training camp for rookies (defined as a player who has never signed an NFL player contract with a club in a prior league year) beginning seven days prior to the club’s mandatory reporting date for veteran players.
The earliest mandatory reporting date for veteran players (as defined in CBA Article 23,
Sections 5(a)-(c) are: For clubs whose first regular season game is on a Thursday or a Sunday, all veteran players other than quarterbacks and injured players are required to report to the club’s official preseason training camp 47 days (including one day for physical examinations, meetings, classroom instruction, running, and conditioning) prior to such regular season game. The Dolphins open their regular season on a Sunday.
Juiy 22 — At 4 p.m. ET Signing Period ends for Transition Players with outstanding tenders. After this date and until 4 p.m., New York time, on the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, Prior Club has exclusive negotiating rights. ... At 4 p.m. ET on July 22 (or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later) signing Period ends for Unrestricted Free Agents to whom a “UFA Tender” was made by Prior Club. After this date and until 4 p.m. ET on the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, Prior Club has exclusive negotiating rights.
July 31 — Hall of Fame Game, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Detroit Lions, Canton, Ohio
AUGUST 2025
August 5 — If a Drafted Rookie has not signed with his club by this date, he cannot be traded to any other club in 2025 and may sign a Player Contract only with the drafting club until the day of the Draft in the 2026 League Year. As of Tuesday, June 10, the Dolphins had one unsigned draft pick, second-round selection Jonah Savaiinaea.
August 7-10 — First Preseason Weekend
August 8 — Miami Dolphins joint practice with Chicago Bears, Chicago
August 10 — Preseason game, Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m. ET
August 13-14 — Miami Dolphins joint practices with Detroit Lions, Detroit (tentative)
August 15-18 — Second Preseason Weekend
August 16 — Preseason game, Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m. ET
August 21 — Miami Dolphins joint practice with Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami (tentative)
August 23-26 — Third Preseason Weekend
August 23 — Preseason game, Jacksonville at Miami, 7 p.m.
August 26 — Prior to 4 ET, clubs must reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the Active/Inactive List. ... Simultaneously with the roster reduction to 53 players, clubs that have players in the categories of Active/Physically Unable to Perform or Active/Non-Football Injury or Illness must select one of the following options: place player on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; terminate or request waivers with the designation of Failed Physical or Non- Football Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; request waivers; terminate contract; trade contract; or continue to count the player on the Active List.
Clubs are permitted to designate for return a maximum of two players who are placed on an applicable Reserve List during the business day of the final roster reduction. Any such player will immediately count against the club’s number of designations, even if the player does not subsequently return to practice.
Players who are on the Reserve List or Exempt List and are not counting against the 90-player limit will begin to count against the 90-player limit.
August 27 — Claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction will expire at noon ET. ... Upon receipt of the subsequent Personnel Notice, clubs may establish a Practice Squad of 17 players, as long as one player qualifies as an International Player. No club, including the player’s prior club, will be permitted to sign a player to a Practice Player Contract until all clubs have received simultaneous notification via the above Personnel Notice that such player’s prior NFL Player Contract has been terminated via the waiver system. ... Beginning at 4 p.m. ET, any player placed on Reserve/Injured, Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness, or Practice Squad; Injured during the regular season or postseason, may be designated for return later in the season, subject to the applicable procedures.
August 31 — Final day of preseason training camp for all clubs, as defined in CBA Article 23, Section 10.
SEPTEMBER 2025
September 1-6 — In accordance with the Personnel (Injury) Report Policy, each club is required to file a Practice Report with the NFL Communications department by 4 p.m. ET (or as soon as possible after the completion of practice) every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for a regular season Monday game; Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday for a Wednesday game; Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday for a Thursday game; Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for a Friday game; Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for a Saturday game; and Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday for a Sunday game.
Each club must also file a weekly regular season Game Status Report with the NFL Communications department by 4 p.m. ET (or as soon as possible after the completion of practice) on Saturday for a Monday game; Tuesday for a Wednesday game; Wednesday for a Thursday game, Thursday for a Friday game, Thursday for a Saturday game, and Friday for a Sunday game. An update must be reported if there is any change in a player's condition after the initial Game Status Report is filed.
September 4-5, 7-8 — First Week of Regular Season Games
September 5 — NFL International Game at Corinthians Arena (Sao Paulo, Brazil), Kansas City vs. Los Angeles Chargers
September 7 — Miami at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
September 14 — New England Patriots at Miami, 1 p.m.
Thursday September 18 — Miami at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m.
September 23 — Beginning on the day after the completion of the third regular season weekend, the claiming priority will be based on current standings, and ties will be broken based on current strength-ofschedule of the involved clubs. If ties still exist, they will be broken by strength-of-victory, point differential, and then by lot.
September 26, 29-30 — Beginning on the day after a club’s fourth regular season game (including any bye week), it is permitted to begin practicing players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and Reserve/Non-Football Injury or Illness (if the player failed his preseason physical due to a non-football injury or illness) for a period not to exceed 21 days. Players may be activated during the 21-day practice period, or prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the day after the conclusion of the 21-day period.
September 28 — NFL International Game at Croke Park (Dublin, Ireland), Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Monday, September 29 — New York Jets at Miami, 7:15 p.m.
OCTOBER 2025
October 5 — Miami at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.
NFL International Game at Tottenheim Hotspur Stadium (London, England), Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns
October 12 — Los Angeles Chargers at Miami, 1 p.m.
NFL International Game at Tottenheim Hotspur Stadium (London, England), Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets
October 19 — Miami at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.
NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium (London, England), Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
October 21-22 — Fall League Meeting (New York)
October 26 — Miami at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.
Thursday, October 30 — Baltimore Ravens at Miami, 8:15 p.m.
NOVEMBER 2025
November 4 — All trading ends for 2024 at 4:00 p.m., New York time.
November 5 — Players with at least four previous pension-credited seasons are subject to the waiver system for the remainder of the regular season and postseason.
November 9 — Buffalo Bills at Miami, 1 p.m.
NFL International Game at Olympic Stadium (Berlin, Germany), Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts
November 11 — At 4 p.m. ET, signing period ends for Franchise Players who are eligible to receive Offer Sheets. ... Prior to 4 p.m., New York time, deadline for Clubs to sign their unsigned Franchise and Transition Players, including Franchise Players who were eligible to receive Offer Sheets until this date. If still unsigned after this date, such players are prohibited from playing in NFL in 2024. ...
Prior to 4 p.m., New York time, deadline for Clubs to sign their Unrestricted Free Agents to whom the “UFA Tender” was made. If still unsigned after this date, such players are prohibited from playing in NFL in 2025. ... Prior to 4 p.m., New York time, deadline for Clubs to sign their Restricted Free Agents, including those to whom the “June 1 Tender” was made. If such players remain unsigned after this date, they are prohibited from playing in NFL in 2025.
November 16 — NFL International Game at Bernabeu Stadium (Madrid, Spain), Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders, 9:30 a.m.
November 23 — Dolphins bye week
November 30 — New Orleans Saints at Miami, 1 p.m.
DECEMBER 2025
December 7 — Miami at New York Jets, 1 p.m.
December 9-10 — Special League Meeting (Virtual)
Monday, December 15 — Miami at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m.
December 21 — Cincinnati Bengals at Miami, 8:20 p.m.
December 28 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami, 1 p.m.
JANUARY 2026
January 3-4 — Miami at New England Patriots, TBD
January 5 — Clubs may begin signing free agent players for the 2026 season, including players from the CFL.
Earliest permissible date for clubs to renegotiate or extend the Rookie Contract of a Drafted Rookie who was selected in any round of the 2023 College Draft or any Undrafted Rookie who signed in 2024. Any permissible renegotiated or extended Player Contract will not be considered a Rookie Contract and will not be subject to the rules that limit Rookie Contracts.
Clubs may exercise fifth-year options for players selected in the first round of the 2023 Draft.
Early deadline for college players who are underclassmen to apply for Special Eligibility. A
preliminary list of underclassmen who have been approved for entry into the 2026 NFL Draft will
be sent to clubs on January 6. (Tentative)
January 7 — Beginning at 4 p.m. ET on the Wednesday following the final regular season weekend, rosters are frozen for clubs participating in the postseason with limited exceptions.
January 10-12 — Wild Card Weekend
January 17-18 — Divisional Playoff Games
January 25 — AFC & NFC Championship Games
February 2026
February 8 — Super Bowl LX (Levi's Stadium, San Francisco, California)
February 17 — Beginning this date through at 4 p.m. ET on March 4, clubs may designate Franchise or Transition Players.
February 23 – March 2 — NFL Scouting Combine (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana)
March
MARCH 2026
March 3 — Prior to 4 p.m. ET, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
March 9-11 — Negotiation Period. During the period beginning at 12 p.m. ET March 10 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 12, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2025 Player Contracts at 4 p.m., ET on March 12.
During the two-day negotiation period prior to the start of the 2026 League Year, each club may
conduct one video or phone call for no longer than one hour with no more than five (5)
prospective unrestricted free agents. The player’s agent must be a participant of the call.
No prospective Unrestricted Free Agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 4 p.m. ET on March 11.
March 11 — The 2026 League Year and free agency signing period begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time.
Trading period for 2026 begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2025
contracts.
The first day of the 2026 League Year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 11.
Clubs will receive a Personnel Notice that will include all transactions submitted to the league office during the period between 4:00 p.m., New York time, and 11:59:59 p.m., New York time,
on March 11.
- March 29-April 1 — Annual League Meeting (Phoenix, Arizona)
April 2026
April 6 — Clubs that hired a new Head Coach after the end of the 2025 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.
April 16 — Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview, or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at its club facility.
April 17 — Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign Offer Sheets.
April 20 — Clubs with returning Head Coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
April 22 — Deadline for Prior Club to exercise Right of First Refusal to Restricted Free Agents who signed offer sheets.
Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls), or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at any location.
April 23-25 — NFL Draft (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)