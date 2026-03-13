Why Malik Willis Is Ready for Responsibility of Dolphins' QB Job

One thing is clear for new Miami Dolphins QB Malik Willis: he’s ready for this moment.

“I don't think I put a timeline on it,” Willis said to a group of South Florida reporters on Thursday. “I think it happened when I was prepared. I think when I came into the league, I wasn't prepared, and that's not a knock toward my coaches or myself; that’s just what it was coming from the system I came from, and I've had a chance to learn the last four years since I've been in the league.



“I went through four different offenses and seen a bunch of different defenses, and I just think I've grown a lot and I'm grateful for the opportunity once again.”

Willis’ journey to getting a three-year, $67.5 million deal with $45 million guaranteed from the Miami Dolphins wasn’t an easy one.

The Tennessee Titans selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, but he started just three games across two seasons. Those starts didn’t go well.

Willis completed just 50.8% of his passes for zero touchdowns and three interceptions in 2022. He had just five pass attempts in 2023, but managed to take four sacks.

That became a point of contention with then-Titans coach Mike Vrabel.

“In that moment, I don't think I got benched for not throwing the ball,” Willis said about his time in Tennessee. “I got sacked because he said he didn't want me running around anymore and getting hit. (laughter) That's what he told me, but I understand how it could be misconstrued.

“But I did not think I would be at this point, at this moment in time, because I can't see the future, but I am grateful for it. I think every part of the journey here has been amazing, even the times that were tough and you're like, ‘Golly, like, is it ever going to happen?’ And then boom, it happens out of nowhere because you just don't know how it's going to go. But all you can do is prepare yourself and do what you can to take advantage of each day.”

Willis’ journey took him to the Green Bay Packers after they acquired him in a trade ahead of the 2024 season. Things almost instantly turned around for him, too.

He won both of his starts in place of Jordan Love and finished the season completing 40 of his 54 passing attempts for 550 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

“I think that was awesome,” Willis said about his time with the Packers. “You said it with the being in the same system, that was my first time in the same system. I had three different offenses before I got there in two years, so that was kind of tough, but I learned a lot. I learned a lot, and those were three different types of systems.

“The one I played in my rookie year, and I played in when I got to Green Bay, they were kind of similar, so that helped when I had to get on the field quickly. But I'm definitely grateful for both of those places, for Tennessee and Green Bay. I learned a lot from both, regardless of if I could show it in Tennessee.”

That comfort in the system translated into the play that firmly put Willis in a position to become the Dolphins’ starter. And of course, new Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and HC Jeff Hafley got to watch Willis’ development up close with the Packers.

How Willis Has Improved

Watching Willis’ Titans tape and his Packers tape is almost like watching two completely different players.

Sure, the young passer still has his patented athletic ability. But outside of that, his processing, footwork, accuracy, and overall play are wildly better now than just a few years ago.

Willis agrees with that assessment, too.

“I mean, pretty much everything I was doing except for like running around and stuff,” Willis said when asked what he’s improved. “I feel like I run around the same, maybe got a little quicker, who knows? All those drills and stuff. Yeah, but I feel like a lot of stuff.

“Just understanding the mental side of the game for sure, and just absorbing that information and being able to utilize it and not just having a bunch of information and being slow and thinking so much about it. I think that's been awesome, or seeing one thing and being like, ‘Oh, I know what I'm getting,’ and I think that's been the biggest help.”

“Knowing what you’re getting” is a huge step for a young QB. One of the hardest parts of the transition from college to the NFL is dealing with how complicated defenses are.

It seems like Willis has taken the next step in that category, and there are examples of it in his limited 2025 sample. He’s still a young QB who hasn’t played a ton, so he’ll get fooled this season — every QB does.

What’s important for the Dolphins is that Willis has already shown he’s capable of getting better in the important areas.

That’s usually the sign of a player who will continue to get better with more reps.