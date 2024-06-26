The Dolphins and the Jacksonville Stadium Situation
The last time the Miami Dolphins were the road team against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the game was played in London, England.
It could be where the teams will face each other again in 2027, the next time the Dolphins are scheduled to be the road team against Jacksonville. Or it could be another location.
What is apparent is that the game likely won't be played in Jacksonville.
Based on plans presented by 1stDownTown Jacksonville, the Jaguars will be playing their home games in a different city in 2027 while EverBank Stadium undergoes renovations after the city approved a projected estimated to cost $1.4 billion. The proposed deal includes a 30-year lease agreement with a Non-Relocation Agreement. Both the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville will contribute $625 million to construction costs, with the Jaguars taking on any overrun costs.
Exactly where Jacksonville will play its home games in 2027 is to be determined. The Jaguars have a deal to play one home game in London every year with a second home game there every four years, that second game when it's the AFC teams that have nine home games. 2027 will be one of those years.
Among potential sites for non-London Jacksonville home games in 2027 are Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (home of the University of Florida) and Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
The Dolphins also could have a road game against Jacksonville in either 2025 or 2026, but only if they wind up finishing in the same spot as the Jaguars in their division the prevous season.
The Dolphins last played in Jacksonville in 2020 when they recorded a 31-13 victory in a Thursday night game.
The Dolphins, of course, will face the Jaguars in their 2024 season opener at Hard Rock Stadium as part of their regular rotation against AFC South opponents.
PREVIOUS DOLPHINS GAMES IN UNUSUAL LOCATIONS
Outside of the Dolphins games in Europe, the team has experience with games away from a typical home stadium and has done very well in those games.
In 2008, the Dolphins faced the Buffalo Bills in Toronto, Canada, and won 16-3 on their way to the AFC East title.
In 2005, the Dolphins faced the New Orleans Saints in Baton Rouge, Lousiana, after Hurricane Katrina displaced them from the Superdome and won 21-6.
In 2003, the Dolphins had a Monday night game against the Chargers moved from San Diego to Tempe, Arizona, because of wildfires in Southern California and won 26-10.
In 1994, the Dolphins defeated the Green Bay Packers 24-14 in Milwaukee at a time when the Packers would play a couple of games in that city every season.