The Five Worst Drafts in Dolphins History
If the 1970 draft stands as the standard for Miami Dolphins draft classes, it's a couple of much more recent ones that stand out for the wrong reasons.
Speficically, the 2013 and 2017 drafts are the ones Dolphins fans so often point to when discussing reasons for the team's failure to secure a playoff victory this millennium.
But which one was worst, and what other drafts in team history should everyone want to forget?
Since we offered our ranking of the five best drafts in team history earlier, it's only fair to turn around and go with the five worst:
5. 1984 DRAFT
The hits: DB Bud Brown (11th round)
The misses: LB Jackie Shipp (1st round), LB Jay Brophy (2nd)
Summary: The year after the Dolphins landed Dan Marino, Reggie Roby and Mark Clayton, they failed to connect on any picks with any significance. Shipp did start three seasons for the Dolphins, but never was an impact player and that was made worse by the fact the Dolphins traded up from 26th to 14th to get him. Brophy became an example of a great college player who didn't pan out in the NFL.
4. 2006 DRAFT
The hits: None
The misses: DB Jason Allen (1st round), WR Derek Hagan (3rd)
The summary: Nick Saban's fascination (obsession?) with SEC players came back to bite him in his second draft with Miami because Allen clearly was overdrafted at 16th overall. Hagan lasted only 2 1/2 seasons with the Dolphins, though he was able to have an eight-year NFL career.
3. 1995 DRAFT
The hits: DT Norman Hand (5th round)
The misses: T Billy Milner (1st round), G Andrew Greene (2nd)
Summary: In his last draft, Don Shula tried to replicate his 1990 tour de force of Richmond Webb and Keith Sims, but this one didn't pan out in the least. The best that could be said for Milner, really, is that the Dolphins were able to get solid tight end Troy Drayton from the L.A. Rams in a trade for him.
2. 2017 DRAFT
The hits: DT Davon Godchaux (5th round)
The misses: OLB Charles Harris (1st round), LB Raekwon McMillan (2nd), CB Cordrea Tankersley (3rd)
Summary: This always will be more painful because the Dolphins chose Harris over T.J. Watt, who went eight picks later to the Pittsburgh Steelers. McMillan still was in the NFL last season but he never became any kind of impact player.
1. 2013 DRAFT
The hits: None
The misses: DE Dion Jordan (1st round), CB Jamar Taylor (2nd), CB Will Davis (3rd)
Summary: There are two positive things we could say about this draft — 1) the Dolphins paid a very, very low price to move up from 12th to 3rd in the first round, only a second-round pick; 2) every one of their nine picks that year made an NFL roster. But Jordan flaming out the way he did as the third overall pick, and the two cornerbacks not panning out combined to make this a totally forgettable draft. And the fact there was no hit like Godchaux in 2017 gave it first place (or last) on our list.