Big Honors for Brooks, Brewer

The Miami Dolphins overall had a very disappointing 2025 season, but they also had some great individual performances.

And two of the authors of those great individual seasons were recognized for their efforts with spots on The Associated Press All-Pro teams.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks was selected to the first team in the voting of a national panel of 50 media members, while center Aaron Brewer was voted to the second team.

Brooks joined Jack Campbell of the Detroit Lions as the first-team linebackers, while Brewer finished second in the voting at center behind Creed Humphrey of the Kansas City Chiefs.

This was nice vindication for Brewer after he was left off the AFC Pro Bowl squad and didn't even make it as an alternate, which appeared to have been one of the most egregious omissions around the league.

Brooks, who led the NFL in tackles in his second season in Miami, became the first Dolphins player to be selected first-team All-Pro since Tyreek Hill earned the recognition in both 2022 and 2023.

He's first Dolphins defensive player so honored since cornerback Xavien Howard in 2020 and the first linebacker to get the recognition since Zach Thomas in 2006.

Brooks and Brewer earlier both had been named All-Pros by ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell.

"I'm not sure there are many 7-9 teams in league history with two first-team All-Pros, but Brewer and Brooks both deserve the recognition," Barnwell wrote. "No player has made a higher share of his team's tackles this season than Brooks, who has 17.5% of Miami's tackles. That's the third-highest rate for any defender in any season since 2016, when Bobby Wagner made 19.5% of Seattle's tackles. Racking up tackles doesn't mean much if you're just on the field all the time for a bad defense and tackling guys 15 yards downfield, but Brooks has made 20 tackles short of the sticks on third and fourth down, the most of any player in the NFL. His 13 tackles for loss are second in the league among off-ball linebackers behind Eric Wilson, who is having the same sort of out-of-nowhere season we've seen from De'Vondre Campbell and Zack Baun in recent years and also deserved serious consideration. Brooks has produced stuffs for no gain or a loss on 5.6% of run plays, the highest rate in the league for any full-season linebacker. And Brooks has chipped in with 3.5 sacks as a blitzer."

And Barnwell wrote this about Brewer: "Like Indianapolis' offense with Nelson, the Dolphins' rushing attack simply doesn't work without Brewer's ability to get on the edge for all of the pin/pull and other outside run concepts Miami wants to run. Watch Miami's run game closely and you'll see Brewer reaching defensive tackles on zone rushes with ease and blocking linebackers likeJamien SherwoodandFrankie Luvufor yards at a time. With Tyreek Hill out and Tua Tagovailoa's effectiveness waning before beingbenched, the Dolphins needed to rely on their run game to survive for much of the season. That run game ran through Brewer."

THE 2025 AP ALL-PRO TEAMS

Quarterback — Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Running Back — Bijan Robinson, Atlanta

Fullback — Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati

All Purpose — Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco

Tight End — Trey McBride, Arizona

Left Tackle — Garrett Bolles, Denver

Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Chicago

Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City

Right Guard — Quinn Meinerz, Denver

Right Tackle — Penei Sewell, Detroit



Defense

Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Will Anderson Jr., Houston; Micah Parsons, Green Bay

Interior Linemen — Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee; Zach Allen, Denver

Linebackers — Jack Campbell, Detroit; Jordyn Brooks, Miami

Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley Jr., Houston; Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia

Slot cornerback — Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia

Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Kevin Byard, Chicago



Special Teams

Placekicker — Will Reichard, Minnesota

Punter — Jordan Stout, Baltimore

Kick Returner — Ray Davis, Buffalo

Punt Returner — Chimera Dike, Tennessee

Special Teamer — Devon Key, Denver

Long Snapper — Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville

