The Key Phrase Regarding Jevon Holland
INDIANAPOLIS — Mike McDaniel said the magic words Tuesday.
Jevon Holland has "earned the right" to go and test the free agent market after spending the past four seasons with the Miami Dolphins.
This means the Dolphins will not be putting the franchise tag on Holland, the 2021 second-round pick out of Oregon, and it means he more than likely will be leaving Miami because he's considered among the most attractive free agents on the upcoming market.
Based on who you believe, Holland is expected to land a contract that's going to be worth north of $16 million annually and it could be even more than that.
The Dolphins have a lot of positions to fill this offseason based on having only 47 players currently under contract for the 2025 season and a dicey cap space situation, though there will be ways for the team to create more room.
The bottom line is that Holland has been a solid player for the Dolphins, but maybe not somebody on whom they want to spend the kind of money he's liable to get on the free agent market.
And the idea of using the franchise or transition tag also didn't make sense given that it locks in the tag number ($20.1 million for franchise, $16 million for transition) on the cap makes it even more tricky.
THE PRECEDENT WITH "EARNED THE RIGHT"
The phrase "earned the right" to test the free agent market isn't new with the Dolphins because GM Chris Grier said the same thing about tight end Mike Gesicki in 2023 and about defensive tackle Christian Wilkins last offseason, and both of those players wound up leaving.
Gesicki signed with the New England Patriots and Wilkins signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.
While Gesicki didn't fit into the team plans anymore, with Wilkins, it was about the Dolphins not wanting to spend the kind of amount it would take to keep him.
This is what's happening with Holland, who has been a good but not great player, regardless of what some analytics sites might suggest.
Holland leaving likely will leave two vacancies at safety because it would be surprising to the Dolphins bring back veteran Jordan Poyer, who's at the tail end of his NFL career.
The only safety currently under contract for 2025 is 2024 sixth-round pick Patrick McMorris, and the team figures to use free agency and the draft to address the position.
But given their positional needs, spending big money to keep Holland was not an appealing option.
Otherwise, it wouldn't be a case of Holland having "earned the right" to test the free agent market, it would be about the Dolphins wanted to keep their player from doing just that.