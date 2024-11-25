The Latest on Injured Defenders Fuller and Walker
The Miami Dolphins likely will be without two defensive starters for their key Thanksgiving night showdown against the Green Bay Packers, but they appear to have avoided disaster with one of them.
Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. likely would miss the Green Bay game but added his injury didn't appear to be that serious.
That's good news, particularly since the early appearance based on body language when Walker was injured in the first half of the 34-15 victory against the New England Patriots on Sunday made it seem a bit more ominous.
The Dolphins also should be without cornerback Kendall Fuller, who remains sidelined with the concussion he sustained in the Monday night victory against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10. McDaniel declined to say which stage of the concussion protocol Fuller is in at this time, but did say he continues to make progress.
ARMSTEAD'S STATUS
Tackle Terron Armstead, meanwhile, came out of the New England game positively after sitting out the fourth quarter.
Armstead, who has been dealing with a knee injury, was taken out with the Dolphins in full control, but he was not reinserted after the Patriots defensive touchdown like quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
"He was very positive leaving the game," McDaniel said. "The only thing that I really allowed players to acknowledge was that it's important, didn't just start today, but we had to have an added emphasis on how we took care of our bodies, and the amount of reps that we did for about the last week, just trying to account for the two games in that in that short period of time. So had his mind right. Everybody knows that the unbelievable opportunity of playing on Thanksgivings is upon us. So guys, how are they feeling? They're just spending more time getting treatment and getting ready for this game."
Fullback Alec Ingold is another player coming off an injury (in his case, calf) who the Dolphins were able to keep from playing a full game because of the score against New England.
THE DEFENSIVE REPLACEMENTS
With Walker out, newcomer Tyrel Dodson will make his first start for the Dolphins since being claimed off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks and Storm Duck likely will take the third cornerback role behind Jalen Ramsey and Kader Kohou.
Dodson had five tackles and a key fourth-quarter interception in the victory against the Patriots after replacing Walker in the lineup.
"I think one thing that has to be accounted for is the games he was able to start at Mike linebacker this season (for Seattle)," McDaniel said. "That system probably has some transfer of words in terms of, yeah, we say this here, we this equals this, but for the most part, he had that huge head start. And then I just can't say enough about what he's done since he's been here, making sure to be prepared for a moment like that, sooner than later. And you never know when your number can be called. So I think between him and the coaching staff and Jo-B (Jordyn Brooks) and the rest of the players being on the same page, I thought I'm comfortable because he's made me comfortable by the reps that he's taken in practice."