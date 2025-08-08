The Latest on Tyreek Injury, Other Updates

All Dolphins

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is nursing what coach Mike McDaniel described as a minor injury

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches the football during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
CHICAGO — Head coach Mike McDaniel provided an update on the status of Tyreek Hill, indicating the wide receiver is dealing with an oblique injury.

"Just for clarity purposes, he's trying to practice and he's working through an oblique that got worse because he was taking every rep that was on the books," McDaniel told the media at Halas Hall in Chicago before the joint practice with the Bears on Friday morning. "So the medical staff had to kind of jump in and right now we're trying to prevent it from being a lingering thing, but he is trying to sneak his way into every rep. He is at the height of his competitiveness right now. So we'll see how we manage that. But I know he's going all day if it's up to him and we're gonna hold them back. We'll see how much we can."

Hill, who didn't practice Wednesday in Miami, did very little work in what was a light practice Thursday, spending a good deal of time working with a trainer.

Hill last really practiced Tuesday when he ran three long patterns, producing one long gain and two incompletions, but stopped working after running the third of those.

KAMARA NOT IN CHICAGO

Linebacker Mohamed Kamara was not spotted at practice Thursday, and McDaniel indicated he's in the concussion protocol.

Kamara was injured Wednesday before the Dolphins were scheduled to fly out to Chicago and was left in Miami, so he's out for the preseason opener Sunday.

Kamara, the 2024 fifth-round pick out of Colorado State, had been coming on in practice lately while trying to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.

WALLER ON THE WAY

McDaniel also addressed the status of tight end Darren Waller, who remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

McDaniel said initially that Waller needed to work himself back into football shape, and I asked the head coach whether Waller has been pushing him to take him off PUP so he can start practicing.

"Yeah, luckily I'm more motivated by science and talking to the trainers," McDaniel said. "But yes, he's trying to set me up like I like from the super competitors. So I've gotten more of the same and he'll have dead pain resistance for me as a long vision for the team and for him"

