The Dolphins and the Alabama Connection

Alain Poupart

As the most successful program in college football over the last decade-plus, the University of Alabama has naturally produced more than its share of early NFL draft picks.

The Miami Dolphins have looked to Tuscaloosa to find talent, as two of their last three first-round picks played at Alabama.

First, there was defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2018, and he was followed in 2020 by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. For good measure, the Dolphins used one of their two second-round picks this year on another Crimson Tide player, this time defensive lineman Raekwon Davis.

While talent and character always are the overriding factors in draft selections, there just might be a fraction — however small — in the Dolphins taking Alabama players that comes down to Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier having worked with Nick Saban during Saban's two seasons as Miami head coach in 2005-06.

Grier served as national scout/assistant director of college scouting during Saban's two years before being promoted to director of college scouting in 2007 and eventually becoming general manager in 2016.

“He was there when I was there, years ago," Saban said in a video conference call with the three daily South Florida newspapers Thursday morning. "Chris and I talk a lot about a lot of things and a lot of players. I think they had a great feeling for Tua."

Saban said in the conference call that he did not have to convince the Dolphins of anything when it comes to Tagovailoa.

The irony of the Tagovailoa pick, of course, is that Tagovailoa was a question mark heading into the draft because of his late-season hip surgery, much the same way Drew Brees was a question mark as a free agent in the spring of 2006 because of a recent shoulder surgery.

Saban eventually decided to make a trade for Minnesota Vikings starter Daunte Culpepper, who was coming off a major knee injury, because he was told by doctors Culpepper had a better chance of fully recovering from his injury.

In hindsight, the Dolphins obviously regretted passing on Brees.

Fourteen years later, Saban is confident the Dolphins will not regret having selected Tagovailoa.

“I was really, really hopeful that Miami would take him," Saban said in the conference call. "Tua is such a great person. Really was a very, very good leader here. One of the most popular players that we’ve ever had with our fans and our fanbase. I think he will be a great face of the organization there."

