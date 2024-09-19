The Second Dolphins Injury Report of Week 3
The changes on Thursday's Miami Dolphins injury report were mostly positive, starting with Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead returning to practice.
But it wasn't all good news for Armstead, who was limited after sitting out Wednesday. Along with the shoulder injury he sustained in the Thursday night loss against the Buffalo Bills, Armstead now also has a knee injury listed.
The only player who didn't practice Thursday was wide receiver Grant DuBose, who was limited the previous day because of a shoulder injury.
Along with Armstead, running back Raheem Mostert (chest) and rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington (quadricep) were also limited. This was the second consecutive day they weren't able to fully go. Washington, of course, didn't practice last week and has yet to make his NFL debut.
The Dolphins have only three other wide receivers on the active roster — Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Braxton Berrios — so it could be that not only one but maybe two wide receivers will be elevated for the game against the Seattle Seahawks. The two wide receivers on the practice squad are Erik Ezukanma, who changed his number again to 84, and Dee Eskridge, who played 24 games for the Seahawks over the past three seasons.
There was good news for offensive lineman Robert Jones (shoulder) and running back Jeff Wilson, Jr. (oblique), who were both full participants after being limited Wednesday by injuries they sustained against Buffalo last week.
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips was also a full participant after being limited on Wednesday. At the same time, veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell came off the injury report after being given a veteran rest day.
SEAHAWKS INJURY REPORT
The Seahawks' injury report, updated from Wednesday, included one involving former Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker.
After not practicing Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, Baker could work on a limited basis on Thursday.
Starting running back Kenneth Walker III sat out for a second consecutive day with an oblique injury that's expected to keep him out of action, and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee) also didn't practice for a second consecutive day. The same goes for safety K'Von Wallace, who's dealing with a shoulder injury but had the added designation of a personal issue on Thursday.
Among other changes from the Wednesday Seattle injury report, LB Boye Mafe (knee), TE Brady Russell (shoulder), and DE Leonard Williams (knee/shin) went from DNP (Did Not Practice) to limited, and WR D.K. Metcalf (hand) went from DNP to a full participant.