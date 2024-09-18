Breaking Down the First Dolphins Injury Report of Week 3
There was quite the disparity between the two teams when the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks released their first injury report ahead of their Week 3 matchup, but this time it favored the South Florida team.
The Dolphins had nine players on their initial injury report of the week, but that constituted exactly half the whopping 18 players on the Seattle injury report.
The Dolphins had only two players who didn't practice on this day and the absence of Calais Campbell had to do with veteran rest.
The other player who didn't practice was tackle Terron Armstead, who sustained a shoulder injury in the Thursday night loss against the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed Armstead's status before practice.
Fellow offensive lineman Robert Jones, who also sustained a shoulder injury against Buffalo, was among six players listed as limited.
Two others were running backs Raheem Mostert (chest) and Jeff Wilson Jr. (oblique). There also were two wide receivers who were limited: Grant DuBose (shoulder) and Malik Washington (quadricep). This was the first practice in two weeks for Washington, who was inactive for each of the first two games. Lastly, Jaelan Phillips also was listed as limited with an Achilles issue, but that has to do with load management because of his 2023 injury.
Lastly, offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg was listed as a full participant despite a shoulder injury. Eichenberg was on the injury report for Week 2 with the same issue but played every snap against Buffalo.
SEAHAWKS INJURY REPORT
The Seattle injury report featured nine players who didn't practice, six who were limited, and three listed as full participants.
Among the DNP players was former Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker, who sustained a hamstring injury in the Seahawks' 23-20 overtime victory against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Also not practicing were starting running back Kenneth Walker III (oblique), guard Laken Tomlinson (rest), tight end Brady Russell (shoulder), linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee), linebacker Boye Mafe (knee), safety K'Von Wallace (shoulder) defensive end Leonard Williams (knee) and wide receiver DK Metcalf (hand).
Listed as limited were TE Pharaoh Brown (foot), TE Noah Fant (toe), T George Fant (knee), WR Tyler Lockett (thigh), LB Derick Hall (hip) and CB Devon Witherspoon (hip).
Finally, WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (foot), LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) and NT Jarran Reed (knee) were the full participants on the injury report.