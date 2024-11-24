The Social Media Reaction To The Dolphins-Patriots Game
Miami Dolphins edge rusher Chop Robinson was the center of attention on social media after the Dolphins' 34-15 win over New England on Sunday. Fans could not get enough of The Chop.
Robinson had four tackles and 1.5 sacks to ignite the Dolphins defense.
The Chop Celebration is going worldwide. This fan from Brazil posted the celebration on X so people in South America and around the globe can enjoy The Chop.
Robinson, a Penn State rookie, was sought out by two Nittany Lions fans on X, and they were all too pleased to brag about him and Penn State in the National Football League. It was a good day for Chop Robinson and Penn State.
One fan, a self-proclaimed Tua Tagovailoa believer, is now also a Chop Robinson believer. He took the time to go after those who said the pick spent on Robinson was another wasted first-round pick. @Phinsanity5 really likes the selection and has become a fan of Robinson and Tagovailoa.
@KevinJuiceALAG maintains that Robinson should be selected as the Defensive Rookie of the Year. He must have been happy to see Robinson with a sack in his third straight game. His reaction to being selected by the Miami Dolphins on draft night showed a very fashionable Chop.
Dolphins' fan @Marcd305 was one on Sunday who praised general manager Chris Grier for drafting Robinson last spring. He said Robinson was yet another draft hit by Grier.
One of Tua Tagovailoa's fans claims he is the best quarterback selected in the 2020 draft. He is so serious about his respect for Tua, he started his own church in his honor as reflected in his X handle wherein he travels under the Church of Tuaology.
@KarenACorona, another self-proclaimed Tua and Dolphins fan said Tua "really brought it today". His statistics from today, which she posted are eye opening. Tagovailoa did have a great game on Sunday.
One fan is even jockeying for Tagovailoa to be the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
The 2024 Fan of the Year is all in on Jaylen Waddle. She was doing The Waddle after he scored his touchdown.
One fantasy football owner selected this week to put Waddle on his bench and not start him. No points for him, despite Waddle having a big day. Not a good day to sit Waddle. Sorry @CharlesMilian.