The Top 100 Plays of the First Quarter of the Century: 81-85
Our countdown of the top 100 Miami Dolphins plays of the first 25 seasons of the new century.
For ground rules, the plays were picked on the basis of historical significance, impact on a game or season, and uniqueness.
We continue the countdown with plays 81-85:
85. Tua’s TD pass to Trent Sherfield at San Francisco in 2022
Setting the stage: The Dolphins were on a roll when they headed to Levi’s Stadium for Mike McDaniel’s return to San Francisco, having won five games in a row after Tua’s return from a concussion to move their record to 8-3. This was the first game of a three-game gauntlet that featured road games at Los Angeles (Chargers) and Buffalo.
The play: Talk about an opening statement! On the very first snap, Tua hit Sherfield (a former 49ers player) on a slant around the 30-yard line and he simply split the defense and outran everybody to the end zone for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead 10 seconds into the game. Unfortunately, the Dolphins were outscored 33-10 the rest of the way.
84. Jay Fiedler’s TD pass to Jed Weaver vs. Indianapolis in 2000
Setting the stage: If you’re a Dolphins fan, you should know this was the last playoff win for Miami and you also should know it featured a memorable play that will be featured later in the countdown … somewhere near the top.
The play: The Dolphins had to fight back the entire day against the Colts after quickly falling behind 14-0 and they trailed 17-10 when they took over with under five minutes left. The Dolphins drove to the Indy 9-yard line in the final minute, but two incompletions left them in a third-and-goal situation. Fiedler completed a pass to tight end Jed Weaver around the 2-yard line and he fought his way into the end zone to tie the score.
83. Jalen Ramsey’s game-clinching INT vs. Las Vegas in 2023
Setting the stage: When the Dolphins faced the Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium following their bye, it marked only Ramsey’s third game with the team after missing the start of the season with a knee injury.
The play: Ramsey already had picked off Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell to set up a field goal when his heroics would be needed again. The Dolphins had a hard time shaking the Raiders, who had the ball at the Miami 39-yard line in the final minute. O’Connell went for it all on a second-and-10, trying to hit Tre Tucker in the end zone despite double coverage. Ramsey went up for the ball and came down with the game-sealing pick, shaking up and staying on the ground for a few seconds.
82. Wes Welker KOR touchdown at Baltimore in 2004
Setting the stage: The 2004 season was one of the worst for the Dolphins so far in the millennium, and they were closing out what became a 4-12 season when they played at Baltimore in the season finale.
The play: After a Jamal Lewis touchdown run made it a 27-7 Baltimore lead in the third quarter, Welker took the ensuing kickoff to the house for 95 yards. The significance of the play was that it was the first time since 1989 the Dolphins had returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
81. Dion Sims game-winning TD vs. Atlanta in 2013
Setting the stage: The Dolphins got off to a great start in the 2013 season with victories against Cleveland and Indianapolis, and they made it 3-0 with a come-from-behind win against the Falcons in their home opener.
The play: This was one of Ryan Tannehill’s finest moments as Dolphins QB as he engineered a 75-yard game-winning touchdown. There wasn’t anything overly dramatic about the touchdown, a 1-yard pass to Dion Sims on second-and-goal, though Sims did some nifty work in holding off the defender with one arm and catching the ball with the other.