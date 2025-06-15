The Top 100 Plays of the First Quarter of the Century: 86-90
Our countdown of the top 100 Miami Dolphins plays of the first 25 seasons of the new century.
For ground rules, the plays were picked on the basis of historical significance, impact on a game or season, and uniqueness.
We continue the countdown with plays 86-90:
90. Kenny Mixon’s pick-six vs. Denver in 2001
Setting the stage: The Dolphins made the playoffs in 2001 for a fifth consecutive season, and it was the defense that again led the way. One example came in a Week 12 victory against Denver by the score of 21-10 that moved their record to 8-3.
The play: The Dolphins trailed 10-0 heading into the fourth quarter before a Jay Fiedler touchdown pass to rookie Chris Chambers brought them within 10-7. On the next possession, the Broncos drove into Miami territory before facing a second-and-6 and the game turned. Under pressure, Brian Griese — who two years later would join Miami as backup QB — tried to throw a short pass but it went directly into the arms of Kenny Mixon. The defensive end then rumbled all the way to the end to give Miami a 14-10 lead and a fumble on the ensuing kickoff would lead to a third touchdown in a span of a little more than five minutes.
89. Vontae Davis' interception at Minnesota in 2010
Setting the stage: The Dolphins opened the 2010 season with back-to-back road games against Buffalo and Minnesota, and pulled off two low-scoring victories by margins of 15-10 and 14-10. The victory against the Vikings was filled with big plays by the defense, including a pair of interceptions by Jason Allen and the late fourth-down stop by linebacker Karlos Dansby against Adrian Peterson, but it was Davis' pick near the goal line in the second quarter that stood out.
The play: The Dolphins led 7-0 late in the second quarter when Minnesota faced a third-and-12 from the Miami 13. Brett Favre tried to connect with Percy Harvin just outside the Dolphins end zone, but Harvin slipped before the ball arrived and tipped in the air. Davis then tipped it twice, fell next to Harvin and was able to corral the slippery ball surrounded by three teammates.
88. Tommy Hendricks' fumble recovery vs. Baltimore in 2001 playoffs
Setting the stage: The Dolphins made the playoffs in 2001 after finishing with an 11-5 record but faced a difficult task in the first round with a matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens in Miami.
The play: The game couldn’t have started off better for the Dolphins, with Twan Russell knocking the ball loose from Jermaine Lewis on the opening kickoff and Tommy Hendricks recovering at the Baltimore 24-yard line. It was the kind of start that can ignite a team and set the stage for a big victory, though it didn’t play out that way on this day because after the Dolphins got out of field out of the turnover, they never scored again and lost 20-3.
87. Tua’s TD pass to Jaylen Waddle vs. N.Y. Jets in 2023
Setting the stage: The Dolphins offense put up big numbers throughout the 2023 season, but it was going to be facing a test against a tough Jets defense with Tyreek Hill sidelined by an ankle injury sustained the previous Monday night in a loss against the Tennessee Titans.
The play: With the Dolphins leading 10-0, they started a drive midway through the second quarter at their own 40 following a Zach Sieler sack of Zach Wilson, the two of them now teammates. On the very first play of the drive, Waddle sprinted past cornerback D.J. Reed in single coverage, Tua Tagovailoa got great protection and delivered a strike for an easy 60-yard touchdown that made it 17-0 on the way to a 30-0 rout. The cameras of HBO’s Hard Knocks caught head coach Mike McDaniel calling his shot on the one-play drive before it happened, adding some flair to the play.
86. Jay Fiedler’s game-winning TD pass to Chris Chambers at Buffalo in 2021
Setting the stage: The Dolphins were coming off perhaps their worst offensive performance of the season in a 24-0 shutout against the New York Jets when they faced the Buffalo Bills looking to rebound. And they did just that thanks to a tremendous fourth-quarter effort.
The play: The Dolphins already had scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to turn a 27-17 deficit into a 27-27 tie when Patrick Surtain recovered a fumble on a kickoff. On a first-and-10 from the Buffalo 32 inside a minute left, the Dolphins took a bold approach instead of playing for a game-winning field goal, but it paid off when Chambers outfought a Buffalo defender for his second touchdown of the game and the winning score.