The Top 100 Plays of the First Quarter of the Century: 91-95
Our countdown of the top 100 Miami Dolphins plays of the first 25 seasons of the new century.
For ground rules, the plays were picked on the basis of historical significance, impact on a game or season, and uniqueness.
We continue the countdown with plays 91-95:
95. Oronde Gadsden's one-handed catch in the 2000 playoffs at Oakland
Setting the stage: Long before there was Odell Beckham Jr., there was Oronde Gadsden. Unfortunately, his ridiculous one-handed catch against the Oakland Raiders in the 2000 playoffs was a small consolation on an otherwise dreary day for the Dolphins, who sustained a 27-0 loss one week after their thrilling 23-17 overtime victory against the Indianapolis Colts. It already was a 27-0 score when Gadsden made his remarkable play, which he almost topped with another incredible one-handed catch over the middle against the New York Jets in 2002.
The play: Two series after Oakland made it 27-0, the Dolphins faced a second-and-17 from their own 28 after Jay Fiedler was sacked for a 7-yard loss. Fiedler then threw down the left sideline for Gadsden, who was well covered by Raiders DB Anthony Dorsett. Gadsden somehow made the grab after cradling the ball with his right hand while facing Fiedler. The 33-yard gain gave the Dolphins a first down at the Raiders 39-yard line, though the drive ended on downs.
94. Brent Grimes' interception at Detroit in 2014
Setting the stage: Cornerback Brent Grimes proved from the start to be one of the Dolphins' best free agent acquisitions ever when he finished with four interceptions in his first season in Miami in 2013. He had another productive season in 2014 with five picks, including two in a 37-0 shutout of the Chargers that gave the Dolphins a 5-3 record heading into their game at Detroit in November. The Dolphins fell behind 10-0 and the Lions were threatening to increase their lead after James Ihedigbo's 70-yard interception return gave them a first down at the Miami 31. Grimes had different ideas, though.
The play: Calvin Johnson had a big game for Detroit that day with seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown, but Grimes got him on this play. Johnson ran deep down the right sideline and Matthew Stafford's pass appeared to be on the money, except that Grimes, who gave up about 6 inches to Johnson, leaped and snagged the ball with his fully extended right arm/hand. The Dolphins ended up losing the game, 20-16, though Grimes' interception stood as the play of the game.
93. Brock Marion’s tip at Indianapolis in 2002
Setting the stage: The Colts were out of the AFC East when the 2002 season began, the result of realignment after the Houston Texans joined the NFL, but the Dolphins still had to face them in their second game of the season and it came down to a goal-line stand with Miami leading 21-13.
The play: After Peyton Manning drove the Colts from their 16 to the Dolphins 6-yard line, they had time for one final play and Manning looked for Qadry Ismail in the middle of the end zone. Marion had tight coverage and reached out his hand to knock the ball away and secure the victory, which gave Miami a 2-0 start to the season.
92. James McKnight’s 80-yard TD vs. Washington in 2003
Setting the stage: The Dolphins were 6-4 heading into a Sunday night battle against Washington where they would don orange jerseys for the first time. More importantly, Brian Griese was making a fifth consecutive start in place of injured starter Jay Fiedler.
The play: The Dolphins won the game 24-23 after Fiedler came off the bench to lead two fourth-quarter touchdown drives, but it was Griese who started the biggest play when he threw a quick out to McKnight on third-and-2 on the third offensive play of the game. McKnight got the corner and simply sprinted down the field for an 80-yard touchdown that gave Miami a quick 7-0 lead.
91. Jay Fiedler TD pass to Leslie Shepherd at N.Y. Jets in 2000
Setting the stage: This is the wildest game of the millennium for the Dolphins, along with the biggest collapse. It was the infamous “Monday Night Miracle” where the Dolphins blew a 30-7 fourth-quarter lead and lost 40-37 in overtime.
The play: It clearly wasn’t all bad for Miami that night, and the highlight came when Fiedler — after the Jets had scored 23 consecutive points in the fourth quarter to tie the score 30-30 — threw a strike down the middle of the field to Shepherd to give the Dolphins the lead back again. That maybe should have been a game-winner, but the Jets had yet another comeback in them.