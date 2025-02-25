The Tyreek Timeline After Wrist Surgery
INDIANAPOLIS — Turns out Tyreek Hill did have wrist surgery after the Miami Dolphins concluded their 2024 season after all.
Head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed the news Tuesday at the scouting combine, a few days after an Instagram Reel from Hill's account showed the speedy wide receiver with a large bandage wrap around his left hand.
Because Tyreek is Tyreek and he likes to troll — he's said that himself — getting confirmation from the head coach almost was necessary to make it official.
"It was a ligament issue; it wasn’t a broken wrist," McDaniel said. "He’s scheduled to be running very soon, in which he’ll be relying upon that in his training until he can catch the football, which will be more around summertime going into training camp.”
Not having Hill available during OTAs in May really wouldn't be a big deal normally, but these aren't normal times for the Dolphins, who are coming off a disappointing 8-9 season and would like to set a positive tone starting from the spring.
Hill sustained the injury during a joint practice with the Washington Commanders in early August before having his least productive season as a wide receiver since his rookie season of 2016.
Hill was charged with two dropped passes in 2024, according to Pro Football Reference, so it's difficult to suggest the wrist injury was the reason his numbers dropped. It's fair to wonder whether the wrist injury led to Derek Stingley Jr. stealing the ball from him on the game-clinching interception in the Week 15 loss against the Houston Texans.
News of the surgery also might slow down the speculation that Hill could be traded after his "I'm out" comments following the season finale against the New York Jets, comments for which Hill apologized during Senior Bowl week. There also were several reasons for teams to be reluctant to offer the Dolphins a big return for Hill, and this just provided another one.