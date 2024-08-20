Tight Bond Between Dolphins Offensive Coordinator and Tight End
The bond between Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith and tight end Jonnu Smith pre-dates the NFL — it was forged at the 2017 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, which was the pivotal event in their professional relationship.
"It's funny because I coached him at the Senior Bowl," Frank Smith said. "So to watch him and see how his career's gone has been awesome. Because you know when you work with those guys at that time, you're kind of like, okay, you know him, you know this guy's gonna be a good pro, and he's gonna have a long career, so to have him on our team, and using his skill set, it's been awesome."
Frank Smith's belief in Jonnu's potential in the NFL was solid. It was not a matter of if but when to the elder Smith.
When asked about this, Smith praised Jonnu's work ethic and adaptability, particularly his ability to translate coaching points into on-field performance.
The offensive coordinator also highlighted Jonnu Smith's rapid grasp of football concepts, indicating his potential to contribute to the Dolphins' offensive strategy.
"The way he went about his day, he was just locked in. I mean, he was attentive in meetings," Frank Smith said, "He would take emphasis points to the field. Route running, you can just see when he's coming out [of college] like certain things were new to him. but he was just a guy who got football and he got it fast."
According to the offensive coordinator, Jonnu Smith always exuded confidence, even as a college tight end. His self-assured demeanor — that swagger — was unmistakable.
"You can always tell when guys are coming out of college when you're explaining things, and they just go got it," Frank Smith said. "And he had that, and then you could just see he's a very confident guy...you could see a real confident guy who understood football, and it's no surprise he's had the career he's had."
Frank Smith voiced optimism about Jonnu's role in the Dolphins' offense, especially considering the team's lack of touchdowns from the tight ends last season. He looks forward to seeing how the younger Smith's skills and experience can fuel the team's performance in the upcoming season.
"Just seeing how he's fitting in, knowing what he's going to be able to bring, he's really excited for this season, and so are we."