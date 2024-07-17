Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Jonnu Smith
The Miami Dolphins added new targets for their offense in the offseason, including tight end Jonnu Smith. Playing for the Atlanta Falcons last season, Smith will enter training camp on his fourth team.
Smith began his career with the Tennessee Titans, where he spent four seasons. They selected him in the third round (100th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Smith played the 2021-2022 seasons in New England with the Patriots and was underutilized in the passing game. His best overall season was 2021, with former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Smith had eight touchdowns on his 41 receptions and 448 yards that season.
He has 219 career catches for 2,423 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 106 first downs created. He specializes in yards after the catch, which the Dolphins haven’t had from their tight ends in some time.
- Height: 6-3
- Weight: 248 lbs.
- Exp.: 8 Years
- School: Florida International
- How Acquired: Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Atlanta), 2024
2023 In Review
Smith caught a career-high 50 passes last season and gained 583 yards with three touchdowns. He was relatively reliable with a 71.4 catch percentage and turned 26 receptions into first downs.
His average yards after the catch in 2023 was 7.2 yards, which was third best in the league among tight ends, right below David Njoku and George Kittle, both at 7.5 yards.
Contract/Cap Info
Smith and the Dolphins agreed to a two-year, $8.4 million contract, which includes a $2.75 million signing bonus, $3.96 million guaranteed, with an average annual salary of $4.2. million
In 2024, Smith will earn a base salary of $1.21 million with a signing bonus of $2.75 million, including a workout bonus of $100,000. Smith’s 2024 cap hit will be $2.11 million with a dead cap value of $3.96 million (per sportrac.com).
2024 Preview
Joining a room with veteran Durham Smythe, who is the Dolphins’ longest actively tenured offensive player, Smith brings a different component. Smythe, who performed well when the offense called his number last season in the passing game, is better suited as a second tight option than a team’s primary at that position.
Smith’s ability to create yardage following a catch is something a Miami Dolphins tight end has not been able to consistently achieve recently.
Since his rookie season in 2017, Smith has been among the best in the NFL in this area.
Second-year Julian Hill is more of a blocking tight end, and free agent Jody Forston will also compete in training camp. The Dolphins also have undrafted free agent Tanner Conner from 2022 and 2024 rookie free agent Hayden Rucci from Wisconsin battling in training camp.
