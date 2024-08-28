Top 10 Dolphins Cuts Who Could/Should Be Back on the Practice Squad
Now that the Miami Dolphins have gotten down to the 53-player roster limit, the next orders of business will be tweaking that active roster and then putting together their practice squad.
The Dolphins will be able to have 17 players on the practice squad if the group includes one international player, and they have that with Dominican offensive tackle Bayron Matos.
As a refresher, the practice squad must include at least 10 players with two years of NFL experience or less.
Based on history, the majority of the practice squad likely will be filled with players they let go Tuesday, so we have our list of the top 10 candidates for the practice squad.
As another reminder, players with less than four years of NFL experience have to clear waivers by noon Wednesday before they can be signed to the practice squad. Vested veterans (four years or more) can sign with any team at any time.
With all that said, here's our list of the top 10 candidates for the Dolphins practice squad among those players they let go Tuesday to get down to 53:
DOLPHINS CANDIDATES FOR THE PRACTICE SQUAD (ASSUMING THEY'RE NOT CLAIMED ON WAIVERS OR SIGN WITH ANOTHER TEAM)
RB Chris Brooks — This player has shown really good potential as a runner in his two training camps with Miami and could also help on special teams. He was waived/injured, so he'll have to get healthy, but there is talent there.
TE Hayden Rucci — The rookie free agent from Wisconsin put himself in contention for a roster spot with his blocking ability, and he's got an NFL future.
DT Isaiah Mack — While he's a bit undersized for the middle of the defensive line, Mack has some intriguing traits.
LB Curtis Bolton — This would be one of the veteran exceptions. He had a pretty nondescript stint with the Raiders before joining the Dolphins but may have been the most consistent linebacker on the team in the summer.
CB Isaiah Johnson — Johnson was one of three very impressive rookie free agents and he brings great size for the cornerback position.
CB Jason Maitre — This was another one of those impressive rookie free agents at cornerback. While he's much smaller than Johnson, Maitre showed during the preseason he could cover and come up in run support.
S Mark Perry — Another rookie free agent, this one from TCU, Perry made himself noticed with his playmaking, particularly as a blitzer.
DB Nik Needham — This may have been the biggest name among the players who were released Tuesday, and his versatility and experience certainly could land him a spot on the practice squad if he doesn't wind up signing with another team.
WR Erik Ezukanma — This was the most surprising cut of all from this standpoint, in part because moving on from him left the Dolphins with only four wide receivers on the active roster. If Ezukanma clears waivers, one would think Miami would bring him back.
DT Leonard Payne — The rookie free agent from Louisville was effective in training camp and the summer and looks like a prospect worth investing some time on.