Tricky Roster Decisions Coming for Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins woke up Monday morning with a spot on their 53-man roster available, and it seems a pretty safe assumption it will go to wide receiver River Cracraft.
But with other players on the mend and soon ready to return, decisions will get more complicated when it comes to managing the roster because, obviously, every player returning to the 53-man roster requires an opening.
Though some decisions will be made for the Dolphins because of subsequent injuries, the team still looks like it's going to have some tricky decisions to make sooner rather than later.
There are five positions that come to mind.
THE BACKUP QUARTERBACK SPOT
The Dolphins currently have two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster with Tua Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson and nobody at the position on the practice squad, but Tyler "Snoop" Huntley is two weeks away from being able to return from injured reserve.
Based on comments made by both head coach Mike McDaniel and QB coach Darrell Bevell last week, it sure sounds as though carrying three quarterbacks on the 53 once Huntley returns is a definite possibility.
And that's not even getting into the question of who would be the No. 2 after Huntley started the final three games that Tagovailoa missed because of his time on IR.
"That would be something that we just let those guys come in and compete for," Bevell said. "It's not the thing right now. So right now, Skylar is the number two. But when Snoop comes back, then that's a decision we'll make at that time."
If the Dolphins decide to go with two QBs, then the likelihood would be that whoever gets cuts would be re-signed to the practice squad once that player clears waivers — we don't anticipate that either Thompson or Huntley would get claimed off waivers, particularly at this stage of the season.
WIDE RECEIVER
The (expected) addition of Cracraft will give the Dolphins six wide receivers on the 53, and that's two more than they carried at the start of the season when they simply elevated somebody off the practice squad for every game while Odell Beckham Jr. sat on PUP recovering from his knee issue.
Do the Dolphins really need six wide receivers on the 53?
The last one added to the group before Cracraft was Dee Eskridge, who missed practice Friday and Saturday because of a personal issue, didn't travel to L.A. with his teammates but will be available for the game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.
Eskridge, though, now serves as the primary kickoff returner with Braxton Berrios lost for the season with a knee injury.
If the Dolphins do decide that six is too many, then the only two logical options to be released at this time would be Eskridge or even Beckham, if the team decides he's not playing enough of a role to keep him around — and before you dismiss that idea because of his credentials, remember that he's played 11 offensive snaps in three of his four games and 12 in the other.
SAFETY
The Dolphins clearly like rookie sixth-round pick Patrick McMorris, which is why they made sure to keep him on the original 53 before they put him on IR at the start of the season.
And now his practice window opened last week.
“There’s few and far between rookies that are able to transition super quick," McDaniel said. "We thought that he did a real good job of learning the responsibilities and really getting better throughout training camp. So he stood out in that way, and I think that’s both because of his ability and his professionalism. I think it might be a hair soon this week, but I look forward to him getting up and being a part of what we’re doing because he’s about the right stuff and has talent to contribute.”
The Dolphins, though, already have four safeties on the 53-man roster with Jevon Holland, Jordan Poyer, Marcus Maye and Elijah Campbell and 11 defensive backs overall.
Making those numbers five and 12 would mean a sacrifice at another spot, and logic would dictate it would be another DB removed to make room for McMorris, who should be ready by the next game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.
LONG SNAPPER
The Dolphins value Blake Ferguson enough that they signed him to a contract extension last year, and both McDaniel and special teams coordinator Danny Crossman spoke glowingly of him last week, which made it sound almost a certainty he'll be back on the 53 once he sits out one more game on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list.
“The specifics if it’s next week or the week after or the week after, we’ll let time tell, but I love Blake," McDaniel said Saturday. "When he’s ready, you’ll see him because the team is best when he’s spinning it.”
Crossman added last week that he didn't want to get in a situation where the team simply signs a long-snapper to the practice squad every three weeks while using up that player's maximum three elevations.
The Dolphins, though, will have to get somebody at another position off the 53-man roster once they activate Ferguson because they don't have a long-snapper on the roster at the moment.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER
This isn't quite as definitive as the other four spots we mentioned because of the still-uncertain status of Bradley Chubb.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection continues to work his way back from his Week 17 ACL injury and McDaniel continues to provide positive results on a regular basis, but the reality is we just don't know when Chubb could be back — or even if he'll be back at any point in 2024.
If he does return, the Dolphins then would have six edge defenders with Chubb joining Emmanuel Ogbah, Chop Robinson, Mohamed Kamara, Tyus Bowser and Quinton Bell. Six edge defenders is an awfully high number on a 53-man roster, but this would be a trick decision — as all the others.