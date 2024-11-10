Setting the Stage for the Week 10 Dolphins-Rams Matchup
The Miami Dolphins will look for get their 2024 season back on the right track when they face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.
Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 10 Dolphins-Rams matchup.
MIAMI DOLPHINS (2-6) vs. LOS ANGELES RAMS (4-4)
- Date: Monday, November 11, 2024
- Time: 8:15 PM EDT
- Site: SoFi Stadium; Inglewood, Calif.
- TV: ESPN
- Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sidelines)
FINAL INJURY REPORT
- Dolphins — OL Austin Jackson (knee) is out; WR River Cracraft (shoulder), WR Tyreek Hill (wrist), S Jevon Holland (hand/knee), FB Alec Ingold (calf) and S Patrick McMorris (calf) are questionable.
- Rams — OL Rob Havenstein (ankle) and NT Neville Gallimore (shoulder) are out; S Kam Curl (knee), OL Kevin Dotson (ankle/knee) and ILB Christian Rozeboom (neck) are questionable.
DOLPHINS-RAMS REGULAR SEASON HISTORY
- Regular season series history: Dolphins lead 12-2
- Last five meetings:
- November 1, 2020 at Miami — Dolphins 28, Rams 17
- November 20, 2016 at Los Angeles — Dolphins 14, Rams 10
- October 14, 2012 at Miami — Dolphins 17, Rams 14
- November 30, 2008 at St. Louis — Dolphins 16, Rams 12
- October 24, 2004 at Miami — Dolphins 31, Rams 14
- Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 21 (1980 at Los Angeles; Dolphins 35, Rams 14)
- Dolphins' largest margin of defeat: 31 (2091 at St. Louis; Rams 41, Dolphins 10)
- Highest-scoring matchup: 68 points (1986 at Los Angeles; Dolphins 37, Rams 31, OT)
- Lowest-scoring matchup: 14 points (1998 at Miami; Dolphins 14, Rams 0)
- Former Rams players with the Dolphins: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (2021), CB Jalen Ramsey (2019-22), Assistant head coach/TE coach Jon Embree, WR coach Wes Welker
- Former Rams coaches with the Dolphins: Run game coordinator/LB coach Joe Barry was assistant head coach/LB coach with the Rams from 2017-20)
- Former Dolphins players with the Rams: TE Hunter Long, DT Neville Gallimore
- Former Dolphins coaches with the Rams: Senior offensive assistant Jerry Schuplinski
RAMS SCOUTING REPORT
The Rams will come into this game as one of the hottest teams in the NFL, riding a three-game winning streak since coming out of their bye. The latest was a 26-20 overtime decision against the Seattle Seahawks after the Rams stopped a fourth-and-1 run deep in their territory. The Rams have a lot of talent at the skill positions on offense with QB Matthew Stafford, RB Kyren Williams and the wide receiver trio of Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson. The defense no longer has Aaron Donald and has been shaky at times, but the Rams rush the passer very well. They have 21 sacks as a team, with five players having three or more — the Dolphins don't have one player with more than two.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN
This is simple: The Dolphins offense appears to be clicking again. With Tua Tagovailoa back at quarterback, the Dolphins scored 27 points in each of their past two games and would have won either game (against the Cardinals and Bills) with a better performance from the defense. And even then, the offense left some points on the board, which suggests there's an even higher level that offense can reach. Even if Tyreek Hill winds up having to sit out the game because of his wrist injury, the Dolphins have more than enough ways to attack a suspect Rams defense.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE
The defense will get Zach Sieler back, along with CBs Kader Kohou and Storm Duck, and that should make a difference, but will it be enough to slow down Stafford and company. The Dolphins also don't have a great recent history of playing well in prime-time games with the only win in the Mike McDaniel era coming against the New England Patriots in Week 2 last season. Along with the injury to Hill, the Dolphins will be without starting right tackle Austin Jackson and facing a pass rush that could present some problems. But, more than likely, the biggest concern here will be the defense.
FINAL DOLPHINS-RAMS PREDICTION
If we're going to go by recent Dolphins history, they'll come up short in this game because they just don't rise up against quality competition in prime-time games. But the Dolphins also started fast in each of McDaniel's first two seasons and that didn't happen this year. So just because it's the way it's been doesn't mean it's the way it'll always be. The defense is overdue for a strong performance and the return of Sieler will go a long way toward helping that. But the Dolphins' ability to turn around the season will hinge on the offense having strong performances on a regular basis. The opportunity clearly is there against a Rams defense that's ranked in the bottom third of the NFL against both the run and the pass. The Dolphins came up short in high-scoring games the past two weeks; they reverse that this week.
Final Score: Dolphins 31, Rams 27