Tua Has A Few Words For Skylar
Skylar Thompson is named the backup quarterback for the Miami Dolphins following Sunday's release of Mike White.
Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa discussed Thompson with the South Florida media following Monday's practice.
Tagovailoa praised the quarterback, telling reporters, "We go over the film and to see his growth from his rookie year to this point has been something really, really, really cool, I think."
Miami selected Thompson in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft and subbed in for Tagovailoa in two regular season games and the playoff contest against Buffalo as a rookie. Thompson lost his first career start against the Minnesota Vikings, yet was the quarterback who won in Miami's 11-6 win against the New York Jets.
"Seeing his mindset that he's had throughout the years and then also throughout the practices, I really commend him for just sticking it through and being able to do what he has done," Tagovailoa said.
Elaborating on the value of backups in general, Tagovailoa explained how they help his game in the film room, whether cutting up third downs, watching certain areas of the game from a time perspective, or focusing on specific aspects.
"Okay, what happens when it's a stop clock? Do they pressure? Do they not? Or is that only on the opposing side once we cross the 50? So all of those, we got that. And then we also got a lot of other things too."
Another aspect of the backups would be assistance streamlining something as simple as interpreting a play call.
"Lolling at the wristband, sometimes the play calls get super long," Tagovailoa said. "So, like, another guy's job is for all of those long ones, like, see what you can shorten up. And then, you know, we'll talk about it."
Miami will likely add another quarterback this week following the shuffle of their 53-man roster build and cuts around the league.