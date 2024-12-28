Tua Now Doubtful for Cleveland Game
The Miami Dolphins may or may not still be in playoff contention when they face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but either way it's starting to look as though they'll have to try winning that game without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
The Dolphins downgraded Tagovailoa from questionable to doubtful because of the hip injury he sustained against the Houston Texans in Week 15.
Tyler "Snoop" Huntley would make his fourth start for the Dolphins if Tagovailoa winds up being inactive, which would be almost a given if the Dolphins are out of playoff contention.
Skylar Thompson was elevated from the practice squad to either serve as Huntley's backup against Cleveland or maybe be the emergency third quarterback.
THE CONCERN WITH TUA
Hearing Tua dealing with a hip injury clearly isn't ideal given the severe hip injury he sustained during his final season at Alabama, even though it's not clear whether his current injury is to the same hip.
Tagovailoa downplayed this current injury when he conducted his weekly media session Thursday.
“I mean it’s good," Tagovailoa said. "It’s just like anyone else on the team and anyone else around the league. You get banged up little bit towards the ending of the year, so just got to take care of that.”
Tagovailoa, of course, missed four games earlier this season when he landed on injured reserve after sustaining a concussion in the Week 2 Thursday night loss against the Buffalo Bills.
This latest injury is potentially very troublesome not specifically for this season because the Dolphins' playoff chances really are not very realistic, but for what it might mean moving forward.
It should give the Dolphins more evidence that they absolutely, positively must be better prepared next season to have to play games without Tagovailoa.
HUNTLEY'S STARTING STINT
In Huntley's three starts earlier this season, the Dolphins went 1-2, with a victory against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium and losses against the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts.
Huntley's stats aren't particularly impressive, with a 59.1 completion percentage and an ugly 73.9 passer rating.
With Huntley or Thompson starting while Tagovailoa was on IR, the Dolphins averaged exactly 10 points in those four games and the 1-3 stretch against four teams that currently have a losing record has played a not-insignificant role in the playoff hopes being what they are.