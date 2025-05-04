Tua, Other Dolphins Get Taste of Some Real Speed on the Track
When an internationally watched event in a sport known for attracting celebrities takes place where you work, sometimes you get to enjoy the benefits.
For Tua Tagavailoa and a number of other Miami Dolphins players, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix offers not only a little respite from the office, but also some fun.
Formula 1 is a sport that may be unparalleled in the access it gives to its athletes prior to a sporting event. From meet & greets to fans allowed to approach drivers as they walk through public areas, it is a sport that understands the power of outreach.
One of the things they are famous for doing at the various circuits on the worldwide race calendar is give what are called “Hot Laps.” A celebrity or sponsor or someone else deemed of importance is strapped into the passenger seat of a car affiliated with the team (a VERY fast car, but a street legal one nonetheless).
Some hot laps are conducted by drivers themselves but many are done by retired drivers or the pace car driver Bert Nylander, who is famous for giving those in his passenger seats thrills.
Tua was one of the lucky ones.
THE FASTEST GUY TUA KNOWS
Tagovailoa was paired on his hot lap with second-year driver Oscar Piastri, the Australian McLaren driver currently sitting atop the Drivers Standings points lead. The generally reserved Piastri seemed aimed to give the Dolphins quarterback a thrill.
“Hey, how fast can this thing go?” Tagavailoa asked.
“Uh, we’re about to find out,” Piastri replied in his Australian twang.
SIELER INTO IT
While Tagavailoa took his lap more as a thrill ride, DT Zach Sieler seemed to take a more serious approach.
Sieler was paired with the Visa Cash App Red Bull team, where he took his hot lap with one of their drivers. As they approached the part of the track where it runs alongside the Florida Turnpike, Sieler recognizes the straight and starts asking questions. The "hot lap" cars can reach up to 165 mph on the straight.
Sieler also was hands on with the pit crews, as were many Dolphins last year. When Alpine was practicing changing tires, something that takes roughly 2.5 seconds during an F1 pit stop, Sieler jumped in and was part of the 12-man crew (one for the wheel gun, one to take the tire off and one to put a new one on, for each tire).
MEETING ALL THE DRIVERS
The paddock for the Miami Grand Prix is unusual in that it sits inside Hard Rock Stadium. Most tracks have their paddocks — which serve as offices and hospitality areas — near pit lane. The paddock on the Hard Rock field surface, however, gives more privacy and chances for Dolphins players to play host.
At the race last year, they brought a Jugs machine and had drivers try their hands at catching punts. This was where they discovered, despite outliers in Yuki Tsunoda and Danny Ricciardo, that Formula 1 drivers don’t share the same skill set as American athletes. Most play soccer. Their throwing and catching skills leave much to be desired.
This year, the team brought out a mini-field goal and had some Dolphins there to hold, participate and hang out with the drivers. Drivers were much more successful using their feet, as Jaelan Phillips, Ethan Bonner and Quinton Bell were among those taking part in the action.
MORE FINS ON THE GRID WALK
For those looking for more possible Dolphins sightings, former F1 Driver and current uber-popular commentator Martin Brundle will be conducting his grid walk prior to the race, chatting with athletes and celebrities on track while waiting for the race to get under way.
Don’t count on Brundle successfully identifying your favorite Fins, though — two years ago he interviewed that year’s top pick in the NBA Draft, Paolo Banchero, thinking he was talking to Patrick Mahomes.
Last year, several Miami players were noticeable on the grid during this segment.