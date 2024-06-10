All Dolphins

Tua's Brother Lands Job North of the Border

Taulia Tagovailoa signed with a CFL team after having a couple of tryouts in the NFL

Alain Poupart

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa during rookie minicamp with the Arizona Cardinals at the team's Tempe Training Facility.
Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa during rookie minicamp with the Arizona Cardinals at the team's Tempe Training Facility. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
While Tua Tagovailoa continues to wait for his pending contract extension with the Miami Dolphins, his younger brother has signed his first professional career.

Taulia Tagovailoa's career, though, will be starting in Canada and not in the NFL.

Taulia Tagovailoa signed Monday with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, three days after the team played its regular season opener (yes, the CFL starts its regular season in June, and it ends with the Grey Cup in November).

The Tiger-Cats lost their opener, 32-24, against the Calgary Stampeders in a game when Hamilton quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell passed for 300 yards.

TAULIA'S NFL ATTEMPTS

Despite leaving college as the Big Ten's all-time passing yardage leader out of Maryland, Taulia Tagovailoa went undrafted in late April.

Taulia had tryouts at rookie minicamp with both the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals, but neither team signed him.

Before starting for Maryland, Taulia began his college career at the University of Alabama where he was teammates with his brother.

The two appeared in a marketing campaign entitled "Dreammate" before the 2024 NFL.

Tagovailoa is the Big Ten’s all-time leader in passing yards (11,256) and completion percentage (67.1 per cent). He also holds various Maryland records including passing yards (11,256), passing touchdowns (76), total touchdowns (89), completions (955) and multiple single-season records including, completions (328) and passing yards (3,860).

Interestingly, he is tied with his new Hamilton head coach, Scott Milanovich, for the most passing touchdowns (26) in a single season in Maryland history.

