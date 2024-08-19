Tua's Flores Takedown and the Power of Positivity
We pretty much knew all along the relationship between Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and former head coach Brian Flores was less than ideal, but we got a stark reminder of it Monday.
In an interview shown on the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz, Tua was asked about the different in approaches between Flores and his current head coach, Mike McDaniel.
“Well, to put it in simplest terms, if you woke up every morning and I told you, ‘You suck at what you did, that you don’t belong doing what you do, that you shouldn’t be here, that this guy should be here, that you haven’t earned this, right?’ And then you have somebody else come in and tell you, ‘Dude, you are the best fit for this. Like, you are accurate, you are the best whatever, you are this, you are that,’ like how would it make you feel listening to one or the other? You see what I’m saying?
“And then you hear it, you hear it regardless of what it is, the good or the bad, and you hear it more and more. You start to actually believe that; I don’t care who you are. You can be the president of the United States. You have a terrible person that’s telling you things that you don’t want to hear or that you probably shouldn’t be hearing, you’re gonna start to believe that about yourself.
“And so that’s sort of like what ended up happening, and it was, I mean, it’s basically been what, two years of training that out of, not just me but, you know, a couple of the guys as well that have been here since my rookie year all the way till now.”
Flores was Dolphins head coach for Tagovailoa's first two seasons in the NFL, during which he had a 13-8 record as a starter but a modest passer rating of 88.8.
THE MIKE McDANIEL WAY
In his two seasons with McDaniel has his head coach, Tua's record as a starter is 19-11 but his passer rating has ballooned to 102.9.
From the moment he got to Miami, McDaniel made it a point to instill confidence in Tua with positivity, starting with the famous video phone call while McDaniel on a plane flying to South Florida.
Another key moment came when McDaniel showed Tua a compilation of positive clips designed to show him how he could become a top-end NFL quarterback.
McDaniel explained Monday his philosophy in why he deals in positivity when it comes to his players.
“I think me personally, it makes sense given the current climate of the trials and tribulations of players in the modern era," McDaniel said."I think there are countless number of reporting by people that wouldn’t deserve the title of a reporter necessarily, because of the advent of social media and there’s a lot of negative in in the world and a lot of people telling you when you do stuff wrong. For me, I think to raise someone’s – to really maximize someone, I think it’s beneficial for someone to be showing them a vision of their greatest self.
"Quite honestly, it’s something that I’ve drawn (from) my life, and I know if my mother didn’t pitch to me that I was worth something, I don’t know where I’d be. For me, that’s the way that I approach it. I don’t think there’s any absolute way to do anything, but for me to reach players, it’s what’s made sense in my journey. I just to stick to myself and what makes sense for me to do my job as I see it for them.”
McDaniel's approach clearly has worked because Tua has taken a major step with him as his head coach.
Of course, we shouldn't diminish the impact that adding Tyreek Hill to the wide receiver corps and having McDaniel implement an offense designed to maximize Tua's skill set and the crazy speed the Dolphins were able to add.
To what degree the scheme and the speed around Tua has helped contribute to his improvement the past two season can be debated, but it's obvious that having a coach who deals in positivity instead of a taskmaster has made a big difference.