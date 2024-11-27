Tua Wins AFC Award
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been on a tear since he returned from injured reserve, and his performance in the Miami Dolphins' 34-15 victory against the New England Patriots on Sunday might have been his best so far this season.
Not surprisingly, his performance was good enough to earn him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, as announced by the league Wednesday.
Tagovailoa completed 29 of 40 passes for 317 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions against New England, good for a 128.9 passer rating.
It's the third time Tagovailoa has won the award, also winning for Week 2 of the 2022 season (42-38 win at Baltimore) and Week 1 of 2023 (36-34 win at LA. Chargers). Tua became the third NFL player to win a weekly award each of the past three seasons, joining Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and Tennessee Titans K Nick Folk.
Tua is the first Dolphins recipient of the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award since Raheem Mostert got it in Week 6 of 2023.
As a reminder, Tua also is a nominee for the FedEx Air Player of the Week along with Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Minnesota's Sam Darnold.
Fans can vote for that award on "X" (formerly Twitter), and the winner will be announced later in the week.
ANOTHER NOMINATION FOR TUA
On Monday, Tagovailoa also was announced as the Dolphins nominee for the 2024 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
Eight finalists will be selected and placed on the Pro Bowl ballot when players cast their votes in December.
The award, which began in 2014, went to Dolphins defensive lineman Calais Campbell in 2022 when he was a member of the Baltimore Ravens.
Tagovailoa is one of five quarterbacks among the nominees, along with Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, and Jordan Love.
Former Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy is the nominee for the Ravens this year.
PRO BOWL VOTING OPENS
Fan voting for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games opened Monday.
Fans can select at ProBowl.com/Vote, on team websites (such as MiamiDolphins.com/pro-bowl-games/vote), or social media.
During the final two weeks of voting (which lasts from December 9th through December 23rd), fans can vote directly on "X" by tweeting the player's first and last name, tagging the player's official X/Twitter handle, or creating a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three methods must include the hashtag #ProBowlVote. Social votes will double during the final two days (December 22nd and December 23rd).
The selections will be determined by balloting from fans, players, and coaches, with each counting one-third of the process. Players and coaches will vote on Friday, December 27th, with the Pro Bowl Games held in Orlando next year on February 2nd.
Last season, the Miami Dolphins had six Pro Bowl selections:
- QB Tua Tagovailoa
- RB Raheem Mostert
- FB Alec Ingold
- WR Tyreek Hill
- T Terron Armstead
- CB Jalen Ramsey