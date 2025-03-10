Tunsil Traded Again
Five-plus years after the Miami Dolphins sent him away in a blockbuster trade, tackle Laremy Tunsil is being traded again.
This time it's the Houston Texans who are making the move, agreeing to trade him to the Washington Commanders for another package of draft picks.
Per Spotrac, the deal will send Tunsil and a 2025 fourth-round pick to Washington for third- and seventh-round picks in 2025 along with second- and fourth-round picks in 2026.
Washington, of course, inherits Tunsil's contract, which has two more years remaining.
It also should be noted that the Dolphins will face Washington during the 2025 season at Hard Rock Stadium, unless the matchup winds up being selected for Miami's home game in Spain.
This obviously is nowhere near the return the Dolphins got in 2019 when they sent Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills and two late-round picks in exchange for two first-round pick, a second-round selection, DB Johnson Bademosi and T Julien Davenport.
The Dolphins, of course, parlayed those picks into several other big-name players.
DOLPHINS PLAYERS ACQUIRED AS A DIRECT OR INDIRECT RESULT OF THE LAREMY TUNSIL TRADE
T Julien Davenport
DB Johnson Bademosi
CB Noah Igbinoghene
WR Jaylen Waddle
S Jevon Holland
WR Tyreek Hill
LB Channing Tindall
WR Erik Ezukanma
LB Bradley Chubb
PLAYERS OR DRAFT PICKS RELINQUISHED BY THE DOLPHINS IN THOSE AFOREMENTIONED DEALS
T Laremy Tunsil
WR Kenny Stills
RB Chase Edmonds
2020 fourth-round pick
2021 fourth-round pick
2021 sixth-round pick
2022 first-round pick
2022 second-round pick
2022 fourth-round pick
2023 fourth-round pick
2023 sixth-round pick
2024 fourth-round pick
The only word here is, or at least should be, wow!
With Hill, Holland, Chubb and Waddle, we are talking about four foundational pieces against one foundational piece (Tunsil) and one first-round pick.
HOW THE DOLPHINS MANEUVERED THE TUNSIL PICKS
Here are the seven trades the Dolphins made after they acquired first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, a second-round pick in 2021 (used on safety Jevon Holland), tackle Julien Davenport and defensive back Johnson Bademosi for Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, a fourth-round pick in 2020 and a sixth-round pick in 2021:
1. April 23, 2020 — The Dolphins acquire the 30th overall pick and a 4th-round selection (136th overall) from the Green Bay Packers for the 26th overall selection, which they obtained in the Tunsil trade. With the 30th pick, the Dolphins select CB Noah Igbinoghene.
2. April 25, 2020 — The Dolphins give Houston that 136th overall pick plus a fourth-round compensatory pick (141st overall) to move up to 111th overall in the fourth round and regain the pick they had included in the Tunsil trade. With that pick, the Dolphins select G Solomon Kindley.
3. March 26, 2021 — The Dolphins trade the third overall pick (from Houston) to the San Francisco 49ers for the 12th overall pick, plus 1st- and 3rd-round picks in 2022 and a 1st-round pick in 2023. With that 2022 3rd-round pick, the Dolphins would select LB Channing Tindall.
4. March 26, 2021 — The Dolphins trade that 12th overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles along with a 4th-round pick and their own 1st-round pick in 2022 for the sixth overall pick and a 5th-round pick in 2021. With the sixth overall pick, the Dolphins select WR Jaylen Waddle.
5. May 1, 2021 — The Dolphins trade that 5th-round pick from the Eagles to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 4th-round pick in 2022. With that pick, the 122nd overall, the Dolphins select WR Erik Ezukanma.
6. March 23. 2022 — The Dolphins acquire WR Tyreek HIll for the 2022 1st-round pick they got from San Francisco, along with their own 2nd- and 4th-round picks in 2022, plus 4th- and 6th-round picks in 2023.