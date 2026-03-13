What to Make of Dolphins Signing Jalen Tolbert

The Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver room has lacked size and physicality for the past few seasons, and it’s one of the things new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan said he wants to fix.

Well, he took a step in the right direction with the team’s latest free agent addition. The Dolphins are signing former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.

Tolbert is 6-1, 195, and has won his share of jump balls at all three levels of the field in his career. Multiple national reports have also indicated that Tolbert has a strong relationship with new Dolphins’ QB Malik Willis.

The two overlapped at the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl, but have not played together at the NFL or college level. Regardless, Tolbert’s profile could make him a steal for the Dolphins this season.

Tolbert’s Background

The Cowboys selected Tolbert with the 88th pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft out of South Alabama, and he eventually worked his way into the receiver rotation after a quiet rookie season.

In his second season, Tolbert caught 22 of his 36 targets for two touchdowns and 268 yards. His real breakout came in 2024, when he caught 49 passes for 610 yards and seven touchdowns.

However, Tolbert struggled with drops a bit that season. He had four and got pushed down the depth chart when the Cowboys traded for George Pickens ahead of the 2025 season.

That resulted in Tolbert catching just 18 of his 33 targets for 203 yards and one touchdown last season. Along with Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, and Jake Ferguson, even Ryan Flournoy passed him in the offense’s pecking order.

Tolbert’s Scouting Report, Role in Miami

Tolbert is a strong, tough, and well-built receiver who is capable of making difficult catches above the rim and through contact. His above-average arm length and hand size allow him to haul in passes outside of his frame rather easily.

He’s not a slow, lumbering athlete, either. Tolbert ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, and his jumps showed good short-area explosiveness, too.

Where Tolbert has struggled is with consistency and with his route running. He’s not overly good at changing direction in tight spaces, which leads to some separation problems and limits his route tree.

The overwhelming majority of Tolbert’s routes have been Go’s, hitches, and out routes. He mostly just runs in a straight line or is asked to make catches on simple concepts when given cushion by the opposing defense.

This has mostly held Tolbert back from developing into a dominant, outside X-receiver. That said, his vertical and contested-catch winning skill set is something the Dolphins need badly.

Jaylen Waddle is a good all-around receiver, but the rest of the receiver room was comprised of the newly signed Tutu Atwell, Malik Washington, Tahj Washington, Theo Wease Jr., and Terrace Marshall.

There’s a pretty fair argument that Tolbert is the second-best player in that room. And he’s certainly the only one with size and some decent starting experience.

The last thing worth mentioning is Tolbert's versatility. He logged at least 100 slot reps in the last three seasons.

That’s always a nice option for Miami’s offense to have because his size could post a mismatch in certain matchups and be an asset to the running game.

Overall, Tolbert is just 27 and has shown flashes of solid play when given a chance. This is the perfect type of player for the Dolphins to take a shot on in 2026.