Turnovers, Penalties Doom Miami in 16-10 Loss to Indy
It was the same story for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in their 16-10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
There were too many turnovers, too many penalties, and just too many mistakes.
"You have to continue to problem-solve," Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said after the game. "Sometimes, you think you have solved the problem, and then you realize that you haven't."
It did not help that the Dolphins had to make an in-game quarterback change for the third time this season., as Tyler "Snoop" Huntley went out with a shoulder injury in the third quarter. Backup quarterback Tim Boyle failed to lead the Dolphins to the end zone with the game on the line.
Miami had a chance to win the game, but Boyle and the offense could not get the job done. He had to drive the Dolphins downfield 70 yards in 1:51 for the winning touchdown, but they turned it over on downs.
"You gotta go in and not skip a beat, and run the offense like nothing happened," Boyle said. "We all have to be better at the end of the game, players, coaches and everyone."
TURNOVERS COST DOLPHINS THE EARLY LEAD
Miami blew an early 10-0 lead after two fumbles were turned into points by the Colts. The first came when Raheem Mostert, who is usually very reliable with the football, was stripped of the ball by Segun Olubi and consequently fumbled. Olubi then rambled to the Dolphins 28-yard line.
"Collectively as a team, we have to play smarter football."- Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel
Indianapolis then turned it into seven points as Tyler Goodson ran 7 yards for the touchdown that tied the game at 10-10 after the extra point,
"They were tough ones. Raheem had 400-plus carries since he has been here with us, and it was his fourth fumble," McDaniel said. "The timing was rough."
Fullback Alec Ingold also fumbled the ball on a first-and-10 from the Indy 15-yard line in the third quarter to cost the Dolphins at least three points.
"Alec is a captain, one of the best players and a playmaker for us," McDaniel said. "It was unfortunate in that situation because I felt there was an opportunity there. It's a game of accountability, but at the same time, they know they can't do that."
NO CORRECTIONS IN MISTAKES AND PENALTIES
Penalties were also a problem for Miami. After Mostert ripped off a 32-yard run in the first half, it was called back for a holding penalty on tight end Durham Smythe. After another pre-snap penalty when Jonnu Smith lined up offsides, Liam Eichenberg was flagged for a facemask.
"Collectively as a team, we have to play smarter football; that's crazy," McDaniel said. "It starts with me. Things happen. The bigger thing is that I am very frustrated because I think you have certain things fixed, and they are not. It's not anyone else's fault but mine.
"We had two weeks to clean up our game and our penalties, and we didn't. It's killing me."