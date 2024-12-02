Two Defenders on Their Way Back from PUP
The final Miami Dolphins PUP players are on their way back.
Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that linebackers Bradley Chubb and Cameron Goode both would be returning to practice this week, the final step before getting back on the 53-man roster after they spent the entire 2024 season working their way back from knee injuries.
The Dolphins will be allowed to activate either player or both at any time, but with a three-week window before a final call is made regarding their status for the rest of 2024.
Chubb sustained a torn ACL in the Week 17 loss against the Baltimore Ravens last season, while Goode was injured covering a punt during the Week 18 clash against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.
"Those are very impactful just to have them on the practice field, that never lost on teammates when you have a a extensive injury that happens in season," McDaniel said. "So then you are finishing the season rehabbing. The offseason program, they're watching them rehab. The beginning of the season, they're watching them rehab while everyone's on vacation. They are here rehabbing, so it'll be exciting to get their window started."
The Dolphins began the season with four players on PUP, but wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and guard Isaiah Wynn now are on the 53-man roster, Wynn getting activated last week in time for the Thanksgiving night game against the Green Bay Packers.
HOW MUCH THE TWO LINEBACKERS COULD HELP
The addition of Chubb could be big for a Dolphins defense whose pass rush has been inconsistent for most of the season, but with the caveat that expecting too much too soon from Chubb wouldn't be fair to him.
Goode, meanwhile, has been more of a special teams standout so far in his NFL career, though he has shown potential when he's lined up on defense.
Because they haven't practiced all season, it's probably not realistic to expect either player to be activated in time for the game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, but this obviously is a big step forward.
Having Chubb and Goode back at practice would provide more of the reasoning behind the Dolphins' decision not to activate veteran Shaquil Barrett after he indicated his desire to unretire.
The Dolphins also have long-snapper Blake Ferguson eligible to come off the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list, though the signing of Zach Triner to the practice squad and subsequent elevation for the Green Bay game suggests a move there might not be imminent.
As a reminder, the Dolphins will have to make a corresponding move to create an opening when/if they activate Chubb and/or Goode.