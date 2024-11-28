Breaking Down the Barrett Decision
The Miami Dolphins didn't have much time to make a decision once Shaquil Barrett indicated he wanted to end his retirement, and they ultimately decided he could remain retired at least for the rest of the 2024 season.
The Dolphins declined to activate Barrett off the Reserve/Retired list by the 4 p.m. ET deadline Thursday, and on top of that have indicated, according to multiple reports, that they're going to keep him on that list.
That means that Barrett will be ineligible to play for any team in 2024 and because he's on the retired list, it means the contract that he signed with the Dolphins tolls and will be in place again for 2025.
THE FACTORS AT PLAY
Head coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday the Dolphins were caught off guard by the news of Barrett's desire to end his retirement and it's not like they couldn't use extra pass-rushing help, particularly considering the news of them putting edge defender Tyus Bowser on injured reserve Thursday.
The question always was how much Barrett could provide the rest of the 2024 season after not playing all year and coming off a year when he had four sacks in 16 games.
The decision to not simply release Barrett and let him sign with another team also came down to two things, not taking the chance of Barrett landing on a team and somehow hurting Miami's chances of making the playoffs (directly or indirectly) and then having him under contract still for 2025 when Miami would be able to get a full season out of him — assuming he'll want to play football next season.
The veteran linebacker retired before the start of training camp in July, only a few months after signing as a free agent with the Miami Dolphins?
He later dropped the idea later of maybe wanting to play after all, but kind of suggesting that would only happen with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
But he reportedly was willing to play for the Dolphins for the final stretch of the 2024 season, only the feeling no longer was reciprocal.
Barrett leaving the Dolphins in July obviously didn't play well with the organization, no matter the reasons behind the sudden move.
COULD THE DOLPHINS USE BARRETT?
The question, of course, was whether the Dolphins could use Barrett down the stretch and what he could provide, considering he hasn't practiced since the offseason program.
It's fair to wonder how quickly Barrett can get into football shape.
The Dolphins signed him in the offseason as one of many steps to help replenish the pass rush with both Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips coming off serious injuries. Along with signing Barrett, the Dolphins also drafted Chop Robinson in the first round and then Mohamed Kamara in the fifth round.
After Barrett retired, the Dolphins brought back Emmanuel Ogbah after he had been released in the offseason and they later signed former Ravens edge defender Tyus Bowser.
The Dolphins pass rush has come to life of late after a very slow start, and a big reason has been the performance of Robinson, who is constantly getting around the quarterback in recent weeks.
Chubb hasn't played all season, but McDaniel has suggested a few times in recent weeks that he could return at some point in 2024.
There is precedent to the Dolphins adding late-season pass-rushing help because they did it a lot in 2023, though out of necessity.
For their playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs, for example, the Dolphins used newly signed veterans Melvin Ingram, Justin Houston and Bruce Irvin because Chubb, Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel all had been lost to injuries.
If they need help again in the final weeks of the 2024 season, it won't be Barrett there to provide it.