Two Dolphins Players Fined for New England Game
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey's silly, unnecessary slap in the Miami Dolphins' Week 5 victory has cost him in the pocket book along with drawing a penalty.
Ramsey was one of two Dolphins players fined for their actions during the Dolphins' 15-10 victory at Gillette Stadium last Sunday, the other being rookie wide receiver Malik Washington.
Washington was fined $4,694 by the NFL for his blindside block early in the second quarter, a play that became a 15-yard penalty.
While the Washington fine was one thing, the Ramsey fine seems egregious.
Ramsey was fined $16,883 for his slight shove of quarterback Jacoby Brissett's face with his left hand after Brissett had thrown a pass early in the third quarter. The contact was so minimal that it wouldn't have drawn a flag if not for the fact it was Brissett's head that Ramsey pushed.
Ramsey's fine was tied for third-highest fine among the 29 the NFL levied as the result of actions that occurred in Week 5.
From the other side, New England defensive lineman Keon White was flagged $9.8K for his two third-quarter personal foul penalties, a horse collar tackle a roughing the passer.
DOLPHINS FINE RUNDOWN FOR 2024
Week 1 (20-17 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars) — Safety Jordan Poyer was fined $11.2K for a facemask
Week 2 (31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills) — No Dolphins player was fined
Week 3 (24-3 loss against the Seattle Seahawks) — FB Alec Ingold was fined $11.8K for a low block; CB Kader Kohou was fined $5.5K for a facemask; LB Duke Riley was fined $16.9K for a blindside block
Week 4 (31-12 loss against the Tennessee Titans) — OLB Emmanuel Ogbah was finished $11.3K for a facemask; OLB Jaelan Phillips was fined $16.9K for contact in the knee area or below of a passer