Tyreek Earning Rare Reviews from Coaches
Miami Dolphins players are enjoying a free Memorial Day weekend before they start their OTAs, having completed the first two phases of the offseason program.
And while he continues to recover from offseason wrist surgery, Tyreek Hill has impressed his coaches with his dedication despite not being able to catch passes.
“I think it’s a guy who is extremely motivated to get better each day and to be a positive impact on the offense and team,” offensive coordinator Frank Smith said this week. “He’s got energy every day, he’s working through his process. He’s been great so far through the offseason.”
That Hill’s commitment would need to be addressed is a result of the comments he made after the 2024 season finale against the New York Jets that went viral and become a topic of conversation for several weeks — and led to continuing speculation about the possibility he could be traded.
But Smith said Hill has told him he wants to be with the Dolphins.
“Yeah, and I think so far our buy-in with the guys and everyone collectively and trying to use the way last season went as our motivation to make sure we maximize each day,” Smith said. “You don’t look forward, you don’t look to the past; just say, what do I need to get done right now, and I think Tyreek and all of the guys are really embracing that.”
Smith said there was no timeline as to when Hill might be ready to practice, thoughit’s a safe assumption it won’t happen during the offseason program, whether during the two weeks of OTAs or the veteran minicamp June 10-12.
NEW COACH HAPPY WITH HILL
The Dolphins have a new assistant coach who will work directly with Hill this year, with Robert Prince replacing Wes Welker as wide receivers coach.
Prince says Hill has been a pleasure to work with so far.
“Tyreek has been great,” Prince said. “I mean, if I text him, he texts me back. If I call him, he calls me back. He says I'm going to be here, he's been here. And it's been great. I've had nothing but positive experiences with Tyreek and he's a great leader in the room.
“He treated us all to a receiver dinner. We took the guys out and it's been really good. … Talking about Tyreek again, it's been great. He is a hard worker and one of the hardest competitors. All he wants to do is win and he brings great energy out of the field. And the guy wants to be coached and he wants to be great. So that's how I'm going to coach him.”