What McDaniel Said About Report That He'll Be Back in 2026

Speculation about Mike McDaniel's status as head coach of the Miami Dolphins won't stop until there's some sort of official announcement from somebody affiliated with the team, but it's not going to come from the man himself.

Before the Dolphins' 45-21 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that McDaniel likely would be back in 2026, but he punted on the question when he was asked about the report following the game.

"Yeah, I think like I've said before, the focus for me as a head coach, as you guys can see, there is plenty to focus on that I don't spend my time thinking about the job I already have," McDaniel said. "I try to do it to the best of my ability. I have some work to do to get our third quarters right, and we're not going to have any time to waste because there will be a hungry Tampa team that we're going to face in a week. My focus is there. I think everyone depends on me to have my focus there and that's where I'll leave it."

This is pretty consistent with what McDaniel always has said whenever he's been asked about his job status, with the questions coming more regularly since Chris Grier was fired as GM after the Week 9 loss the Dolphins with a 2-7 record.

National reporters have been consistent since then, though, that owner Stephen Ross remained firmly behind McDaniel and that he likely would be back.

That apparently didn't change after the Dolphins were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention with the 28-15 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

"It is our understanding that McDaniel, barring some sort of surpris,e is expected back next season," Rapoport said. "This is someone who does have the support of owner Stephen Ross. Remember, he extended him. The two are close. The Dolphins organization does want McDaniel to succeed and believes that he could do it.

As Rapoport indicated, Ross gave McDaniel a three-year contract extension in late August 2024 when he had two years left on his deal. The first year of the extension will be 2026.

By merely finishing the 2025 season, McDaniel will become the first Dolphins head coach to last four full seasons since Dave Wannstedt in the early 2000s. Wannstedt was fired after nine games in his fifth season in 2004.

Since then, Tony Sparano (2008-11) and Joe Philbin (2012-15) were fired during their fourth season, while Adam Gase (2016-18) and Brian Flores (2019-21) both were fired after completing the third season.

