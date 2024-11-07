Tyreek Gets Good Laugh From Olympic Champion Sprinter
Olympic champion Noah Lyles ran a 50-meter race against a well-known streamer named IShowSpeed. World-famous YouTube broadcaster Mr. Beast set up the match.
Speed and Lyles both happened to be in Miami on Wednesday, and the deal was struck. Beast put up the track and the prize money. All the competitors had to do was travel to Orlando and have the race.
The race's sum and substance caught the attention of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who claims he is ready, willing, and able to race Lyles to see who really is the "world's fastest man."
Lyles barely beat the amateur and claimed the $100,000 prize Mr. Beast typically pays the winners of his challenges.
Speed challenged Lyles on the internet a few hours before the race. Mr. Beast came forward with the prize money and streamed it on his site.
The margin of victory caused Lyles to be ridiculed, as it was a little too close for comfort. The result caused Hill to retort on social media.
Hill's comments and the finish line angle of the race were posted on social media.
TYREEK HILL WANTS TO RACE NOAH LYLES
It gave Hill a good chuckle. He chastised Lyles for his inability to defeat the amateur by a greater distance.
"And track athletes think he gonna beat me," Hill said with three emojis showing him laughing.
Hill challenged Lyles to a 50-meter race shortly after the 2024 Paris Games. The three have challenged each other to a three-way race, but the terms have yet to be agreed upon. Hill denied Speed's request a few months ago, but Hill clearly wants his shot at the world's fastest man.
It has been reported that Hill and Lyles verbally agreed to a 50-meter race, which will more than likely take place after the NFL season has been completed.
Lyles defeated the Olympic field in the 100-meter final by .005 seconds. However, he got sick during the 200-meter finals, allegedly due to symptoms related to COVID-19. He ended up taking home the Bronze in the 200-meter race.
"I would beat Noah Lyles," Hill said back in August on the Up & Adams podcast after the Olympics. "I'm not going to beat him by a lot, but I would beat Noah Lyles. "