Which Dolphins Would Make the Olympic Relay Team?
With Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, and Jaylen Wright, it is no secret that the Miami Dolphins offense does everything fast. Their team speed is blazing hot, and they are capable of striking from any position on the field.
One Dolphin running back is so fast he believes he can be an alternate on the U.S. Olympic 4x100 relay team.
Meet 32-year-old Raheem Mostert.
"I might be an alternate, Mostert said to CBS Sports' Pete Prisco. "I feel like I could be an alternate right now,"
Like other Dolphin runners, Mostert comes from a track background. Before he left college, he was on the 4x100 relay team in the 2014 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Mostert also gave his version of the Dolphins 4x100 relay team,
"That's a lot of speed. I would take Tyreek [Hill] at number one, I'll take the second leg, [Jaylen] Waddle around the curve and I would give De'Von [Achane] the last leg."
Hill and Waddle recently raced. Waddle won. However, Hill does not accept the result. He said Waddle cheated.
"You want me to set the record straight? The Cheetah is still the fastest, no matter what," Hill said to Eric Edholm of the NFL Network. "All I'm going to say is that in that race, Jaylen jumped the count. It was a false start."
Mostert said the opposing defense is afraid of the team speed Miami features,
"You definitely see the fear," Mostert said, "Speed brings a whole different element of fear to the defense,"
Mostert had 209 carries last season and amassed 1,012 yards. He also scored 18 touchdowns on the ground. He would like to see his number of carries, which is a workload for most backs, increase even more in 2024.
"We gotta get as many touches as we possibly can," Mostert said. I'm used to having a lot of guys in the backfield with me. To be able to have all the guys in there, they all have different abilities, they bring their own uniqueness, and it's definitely one-of-a-kind.
"I'm just trying to be one of the leaders of the group,"