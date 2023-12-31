Tyreek Makes NFL History in Disappointing First Half

The first half of the Miami Dolphins' showdown at Baltimore on Sunday was not exactly a great one for Tyreek Hill, but there was one memorable moment.

With 70 receiving yards on five catches, Hill became the first player in NFL history to reach 1,700 yards more than once. Hill reached the milestone on an 8-yard reception on the Dolphins' final drive of the first half.

Hill's last catch of the half gave him 1,711 yards on the season, as he broke the franchise record he set in 2022 with 1,710.

Additionally, Hill reached the half with 111 catches as he joined Antonio Brown (2013-15) and Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker (2007-09) as the only players with 110 or more receptions in three consecutive seasons.

Finally, Hill joined Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison as the only players with at least 700 receptions, 10,000 yards and 75 touchdowns in a career.

But the first half overall wasn't good for Hill, who dropped an easy touchdown pass in the end zone in the first quarter, forcing the Dolphins to settle for a field goal and later appeared to aggravate the ankle injury he sustained in the Monday night game against Tennessee.

Hill, as he's done all season, persevered and returned after missing one series to reach his milestone.