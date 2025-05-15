Tyreek Takes on the Colts
Say what you want about Tyreek Hill, but the Miami Dolphins wide receiver can take a joke.
He also can deliver one.
That was on full display in the aftermath of the "controversy" involving the Indianapolis Colts' schedule release video, particularly the very start highlighting their Week 1 game against the Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The video took a jab at Hill with a Minecraft cartoon showing him swimming (dolphins, remember) and then getting arrested by the Coast Guard — a reference to Hill getting detained by police prior to the Dolphins' 2024 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium.
Eventually, the Colts deleted the video Wednesday night and released a statement Thursday morning: "We removed our schedule release video because it exceeded our rights with Microsoft and included an insensitive clip involving Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. We sincerely apologize to Microsoft and Tyreek."
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Colts reached out to Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, to pass along their apology.
Hill later took to X to actually defend the Colts' shot at him.
But then Tyreek took it a step further with his own jab at the Colts' social media team, and we've got to give him props for a good joke.
The Chargers Also Take Some Shots
The Los Angeles Chargers are known for doing creative social media content and taking some jabs, and they were at it against this year.
The Chargers and Dolphins will play in Week 6 at Hard Rock Stadium, and Los Angeles’ video features what feels like countless easter eggs for the Dolphins.
Miami’s part of the video starts with multiple Dolphins players and coach Mike McDaniel meeting with Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield — who Hill recently put on social media as one of his top five QBs in the NFL while leaving out Tua Tagovailoa — on a yacht called the “Dan Marina,” an obvious reference to Hall of Fame QB Dan Marino.
The meeting is likely a reference to when the Dolphins lost multiple draft picks for tampering with QB Tom Brady while he was under contract with the Patriots and Buccaneers, and Don Yee, the agent of then-Saints coach Sean Payton.
The video then shows the ship's inside, which features Hill running late to the meeting. That is a pretty on-the-nose reference to McDaniel’s end-of-season comments about players missing meetings and getting fined this past season.
Hill runs past an elevator with Chargers QB Justin Herbert on it, referencing the Dolphins’ tradition of putting pictures from the week’s previous game on an elevator inside their facility.
Lastly, McDaniel jumps off the yacht into the ocean, where a re-creation of his famous Sunday Night Football interview, when he ran off the field, takes place. Instead, the Chargers have him swimming away like a dolphin.