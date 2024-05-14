Tyreek Throws Campers a Curveball
Tyreek Hill is no stranger to making appearances at football camps for children and teenagers. He hosts his own camps and also makes appearances at those of other players.
Hill usually shows the campers how to properly run passing routes and how to catch the football under different circumstances. He also has been known to play cornerback against the participants and see if they can implement what they have learned.
At a recent camp in the Toms River, New Jersey, Hill took a different — and very unique — approach. He appeared in disguise and used a fake name to surprise the children. They expected to see Hill, but they got a drastically different player.
Hill came into the camp, which he sponsored, wearing a few extra cosmetic pounds and told the children that his name was D'Squarious Green, Jr. He also appeared as a senior citizen and displayed problems walking until such time that he broke out of character and started to run like the Hill that everyone has come to know and expect.
Hill revealed himself to those at the camp and people broke out in laughter and it appeared as though it was taken in good nature and people enjoyed the prank.
Hill used the made-up name from Key & Peele's sketch "East-West Bowl Game" where the two comedians made up fake names and profiles of football players to entertain their audience as Hill did in New Jersey.
After the Dolphins complete Phase Two of their offseason program this week, Hill will be heading to Putnam City High School in Oklahoma City for another clinic with his Soul Runner Speed Academy. No word yet on whether he'll be himself or in disguise.