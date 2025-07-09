Updated Look at Dolphins' Draft Capital
The Miami Dolphins have made several trades this offseason, including two in the past couple of weeks that surprised many around the NFL.
While the Minkah Fitzpatrick and Darren Waller trades are much more about the players who were moved, there were a few draft picks that exchanged hands, too.
Between those deals and one during the 2025 NFL draft, the Dolphins’ draft capital for the next two seasons looks a little different than the standard seven picks. With that in mind, we’ve decided to look at what the Dolphins’ updated draft capital looks like.
Although this seems like a straightforward exercise, several unknown factors will make it challenging to determine exactly what the Dolphins will be working with, especially in 2026.
Updated Dolphins Draft Capital
Projected 2026 Picks
Round 1 (Dolphins)
Round 2 (Dolphins)
Round 3 (Dolphins)
Round 3 (via Texans)
Round 4 (Dolphins)
Round 5 (Dolphins)
Round 7 (Dolphins)
There are a few moving parts to the Dolphins’ 2026 picks.
The first is the third-round pick they acquired during the most recent draft from the Houston Texans. We don’t know whether that pick is the Texans’ third-rounder or the Giants’.
The Giants traded up into the first round to select quarterback Jaxson Dart, and in doing so, sent a third-round selection in the 2026 NFL draft to Houston, along with other 2025 picks.
The Texans’ official announcement of the trade with Miami doesn’t specify which pick they traded to move up to 116th overall. Additionally, Pro Sports Transactions — a site that tracks every move teams make — notes it’s unclear which pick the Dolphins acquired.
Next is the debate around whether the Dolphins will get a fourth-round compensatory selection for Jevon Holland joining the Giants. Projecting compensatory picks is not a perfect science, but Nick Korte at Over The Cap is usually incredibly accurate.
His research shows that whether the Dolphins receive a compensatory pick for Holland hinges on whether Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Ifeatu Melifonwu play enough snaps. It should also be noted that Emmanuel Ogbah’s playing time with the Jaguars could factor into what comp picks the Dolphins receive this coming season (likely a seventh-rounder).
Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see how much Westbrook-Ikhine, Melifonwu, and Ogbah play in 2025.
The last matter of business is noting that Miami is missing its sixth-round selection as part of the Waller trade.
Projected 2027 Picks
Round 1 (Dolphins)
Round 2 (Dolphins)
Round 3 (Dolphins)
Round 4 (Dolphins)
Round 5 (Dolphins)
Round 5 (Steelers)
Round 6 (Dolphins)
Round 7 (via Giants - conditional)
A lot will change between now and the 2027 NFL draft, but the Dolphins have already started moving some of those picks around.
The most significant change comes via the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade, which netted the Dolphins a fifth-round pick in exchange for a seventh-rounder. It was confirmed that the Dolphins are getting Pittsburgh’s fifth-round pick, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.
This matters because the Steelers had an extra fifth-round pick in 2027 from the Dallas Cowboys from the George Pickens trade.
The last note to make is the conditional seventh the Dolphins received from the Giants in the Waller trade. We don’t know what the conditions around the pick are, but it's likely they’re there to protect Miami if Waller barely plays or doesn’t play at all this season.
