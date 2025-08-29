Updating Where the Dolphins Cuts Have Landed
Among their transactions to get down to the 53-player limit Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins waived or released a total of 35 players, almost half of whom have been re-signed to the team's practice squad.
But what's happened to the rest of them?
In checking out the NFL transaction wire, we immediately can tell you that not one of those 35 players released or waived had landed on another team's 53-man roster as of the close of business Thursday.
This certainly could be viewed as a statement on the Dolphins' bottom of the roster during training camp, though things change quickly in the NFL.
But this is what's happened to those 35 players cut, as of the end of the day Thursday (the list does not include CB Isaiah Johnson and S Jordan Colbert, who both were waived Wednesday, cleared waivers and now are free to sign with any team):
WHERE THE DOLPHINS RELEASED OR WAIVED PLAYERS LANDED
-- CB Cornell Armstrong: Signed to the Dolphins practice squad
-- LB Quinton Bell: Signed to the Dolphins practice squad
-- RB Mike Boone: Unsigned
-- TE Pharaoh Brown: Unsigned
-- T Jackson Carman: Unsigned
-- CB Cameron Dantzler Sr.: Unsigned
-- DT Matt Dickerson: Signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad
-- CB Mike Hilton: Unsigned
-- TE Chris Myarick: Unsigned
-- CB Kendall Sheffield: Unsigned (note: Sheffield was was released with an injury waiver)
-- CB B.J. Adams: Signed to the Dolphins practice squad
-- WR Andrew Armstrong: Unsigned
-- OL Mason Brooks: Unsigned
-- OL Braeden Daniels: Signed to the Dolphins practice squad
-- WR Erik Ezukanma: Signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad
-- T Ryan Hayes: Signed to the Atlanta Falcons practice squad
-- WR A.J. Henning: Signed to the Dolphins practice squad
-- DT Alex Huntley: Signed to the Dolphins practice squad
-- LB Dequan Jackson: Unsigned
-- LB Mohamed Kamara: Signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad
-- OL Jalen McKenzie: Unsigned
-- LB Derrick McLendon: Signed to the Dolphins practice squad
-- S Patrick McMorris: Signed to the New York Giants practice squad
-- LB Grayson Murphy: Unsigned
-- OL Josh Priebe: Signed to the Dolphins practice squad
-- CB Ethan Robinson: Unsigned (had a tryout with the New York Giants on Thursday)
-- TE Hayden Rucci: Signed to the Dolphins practice squad
-- S John Saunders Jr.: Signed to the Dolphins practice squad
-- RB Aaron Shampklin: Unsigned
-- DT Ben Stille: Unsigned
-- LB Channing Tindall: Unsigned
-- WR Theo Wease Jr.: Signed to the Dolphins practice squad
-- OL Addison West: Unsigned
-- OL Bayron Matos: Unsigned (was waived/injured)
-- LB Eugene Asante: Unsigned (was waived/injury settlement)