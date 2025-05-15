(Way) Early Look at 2026 Dolphins Schedule
Now that the Miami Dolphins' 2025 regular season has been unveiled and is official, how about we look ahead to 2026?
Hey, if we can have 2026 mock drafts already, why not an early look at the Dolphins' opponents for the season after next season?
Thanks to the NFL's scheduling formula, which is based strictly on a rotation system along with three games determined by the final standings of the previous season, we know who 14 of Miami's 17 games will be against all the way until 2030 when the current CBA expires — unless Commissioner Roger Goodell has his way and an 18th game is added before then.
For now, though, we're set on Miami's opponents for 2026 except for three games, and in that season the Dolphins will face every team from the AFC West and every team from the NFC North.
This means the Dolphins will (barring injuries or unforeseen circumstances) be getting to face quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Bo Nix (along with AFC QBs Josh Allen and Drake Maye obviously), as well as the top running back selected in the 2025 NFL draft, Ashton Jeanty.
Additionally, being that it will be an even-numbered year, it's the NFC teams' turn to get the extra home game. So this is what the Dolphins' 2025 list of opponents looks like.
DOLPHINS 2026 HOME OPPONENTS
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
AFC North team that finishes in the same place in the 2025 division standings
DOLPHINS 2026 ROAD OPPONENTS
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
AFC South team that finishes in the same place in the 2025 division standings
NFC West team that finishes in the same place in the 2025 division standings