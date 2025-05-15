All Dolphins

(Way) Early Look at 2026 Dolphins Schedule

Based on the NFL's scheduling formula, we already know 14 of Miami's 17 opponents

Alain Poupart

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) after an NFL International Series game at Deutsche Bank Park in 2023.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) after an NFL International Series game at Deutsche Bank Park in 2023. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Now that the Miami Dolphins' 2025 regular season has been unveiled and is official, how about we look ahead to 2026?

Hey, if we can have 2026 mock drafts already, why not an early look at the Dolphins' opponents for the season after next season?

Thanks to the NFL's scheduling formula, which is based strictly on a rotation system along with three games determined by the final standings of the previous season, we know who 14 of Miami's 17 games will be against all the way until 2030 when the current CBA expires — unless Commissioner Roger Goodell has his way and an 18th game is added before then.

For now, though, we're set on Miami's opponents for 2026 except for three games, and in that season the Dolphins will face every team from the AFC West and every team from the NFC North.

This means the Dolphins will (barring injuries or unforeseen circumstances) be getting to face quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Bo Nix (along with AFC QBs Josh Allen and Drake Maye obviously), as well as the top running back selected in the 2025 NFL draft, Ashton Jeanty.

Additionally, being that it will be an even-numbered year, it's the NFC teams' turn to get the extra home game. So this is what the Dolphins' 2025 list of opponents looks like.

DOLPHINS 2026 HOME OPPONENTS

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

AFC North team that finishes in the same place in the 2025 division standings

DOLPHINS 2026 ROAD OPPONENTS

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

AFC South team that finishes in the same place in the 2025 division standings

NFC West team that finishes in the same place in the 2025 division standings

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

