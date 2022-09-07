Wednesday Dolphins-Patriots Injury Report ... And What It Means

The Miami Dolphins' first official injury report of the 2022 season sure featured a lot of names, though the good news was that none of the 11 players listed missed practice.

Among the players listed as limited participants were tackle Terron Armstead and linebacker Melvin Ingram, both with the "injury" listed as vet rest. It certainly isn't surprising that the Dolphins didn't have Armstead do everything at practice Wednesday considering they managed his work load throughout training camp to ensure he would be ready for Week 1.

The other player who didn't have an injury listed, per se, was linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who was limited with illness. Remember that Van Ginkel underwent an appendectomy two weeks ago, so there's certainly no guarantee he'll be ready for the season opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The eight players who were limited and listed with an injury were WR Jaylen Waddle (quad), RB Salvon Ahmed (heel), TE Tanner Conner (knee), RB Chase Edmonds (groin), RB Myles Gaskin (neck), FB Alec Ingold (hamstring), CB Nik Needham (quad) and S Eric Rowe (pectoral).

The injury to Waddle, of course, is the one that has drawn the most attention since he hasn't been a full participant in practice for a few weeks now and the nature of his injury — beyond the fact that it dealt with his right leg — was unknown until Wednesday.

Head coach Mike McDaniel repeated Wednesday that he remains confident that Waddle will be able to play against the Patriots on Sunday.

At running back, there's something ironic about the fact that the only one who isn't on the first injury report is Raheem Mostert, considering he's the one who was coming off a major 2021 injury and he's the one whose status for Week 1 seemed the most uncertain throughout the offseason.

The other injury of note clearly is the one that limited Needham in practice last week and it's made more significant, of course, by Byron Jones being on Reserve/PUP and out for at least the first four games of the regular season.

NEW ENGLAND INJURY REPORT

Based on the initial injury report of the week, the Patriots are in much better shape physically than the Dolphins given that they have only three players listed — all of them limited Wednesday.

The list does include two projected starters, tackle Isaiah Wynn (back) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee). The other is wide receiver Ty Montgomery (knee).

If Meyers ends up having to miss the game, it's worth noting that his backup according to the Patriots depth chart is former Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker. Of course, there's the possibility Parker still could start even if Meyers does end up playing.