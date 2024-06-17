Welker Left Speechless by Honor
Wes Welker, the wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins, received an honor from Texas Tech University on Monday afternoon that mean enough that it just about brought him to tears.
Athletic Director Kirby Holcutt told Welker that he will be the newest member of the Texas Tech Red Raiders Football Ring of Honor and will be so honored this upcoming season.
In the Zoom video call between Holcutt and Welker released by Texas Tech, the two discussed the honor and Welker clearly got choked up when he was informed that his name would be sealed on the stadium for all eternity.
"It means a lot. Texas Tech always means a lot to me, it gave me my first opportunity," Welker said on the video call. "There was not always a lot of people that believed in me, but that's where the ground work kind of started."
Holcutt said that Welker was most deserving of this honor.
"We're excited to share with you, deservedly so, that you are the newest member being inducted into the Texas Tech Football Ring of Honor. We are going to put your name, your number on the front of the press box at Jones AT &T Stadium," Holcutt said. "Nobody has been more deserving. You rewrote the way that the receiver game was played. Red Raider Nation is so proud of you, and it's very deserving.
"It's our honor and privilege that the Ring of Honor committee unanimously approved your induction into the Texas Tech Football Ring of Honor."
Holcutt referred to the late Texas Tech Tech football coach Mike Leach, when speaking with Welker.
"Nobody is more deserving," Holcutt said. "I know Coach Leach would be looking down with a smile on his face."
Welker finished his college career after the 2003 season and had 259 receptions for 3,059 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Red Raiders. Welker was also a dynamic punt returner. He scored eight touchdowns via the punt return and accumulated 1,761 yards returning punts.
Welker would later go on to play for the Dolphins, the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos in the National Football League. Welker also played one season for the San Diego Chargers and the St. Louis Rams.
The major honor for Welker was recognized on social media by the Dolphins' top two receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
