AllDolphins
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

What a Dolphins Home Game Might Look Like in 2020

Alain Poupart

The NFL remains hopeful that there will be a 2020 season and that it can start on time, but it has become pretty clear that there will be clear changes in store.

The Miami Dolphins, for example, are planning to implement an entrance and exit strategy at Hard Rock Stadium to lessen the number of people going in and out at the same time.

Dolphins Vice Chairman/President/CEO Tom Garfinkel revealed new mock-ups during an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America on Monday morning that would adhere to the social-distance guidelines implemented because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We would have times to come in for security at different gates so people would be separated out in terms of when they enter the stadium," Garfinkel said. "We would exit the stadium much like a church environment where each row exits so people aren't filing out all at the same time in a herd."

One change already anticipated when it comes to the 2020 season is the elimination of international games, which would mean one more home game for the Dolphins, who were scheduled to host one of the four games in London.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy tweeted last week that the 2020 schedule should be out before May 9 with the first game scheduled for Sept. 10 and Super Bowl LV scheduled for Feb. 7, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The mock-up of Hard Rock Stadium featured colored spots near the entrance that would preserve social-distancing guidelines. Garfinkel told "Good Morning America" that buying food at games would be akin to getting take-out, with fans ordering the items from their seat and then going to pick them up instead of waiting in line to order.

A crowd of 62,417 attended Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in February when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, but the "Good Morning America" report suggested attendance could be limited to 15,000 because of coronavirus concerns.

Hard Rock Stadium became the first public facility to earn the Global Biorisk Advisory Council's STAR accreditation, the standard used for facilities to implement cleaning, disinfecting and infectious disease prevention work practices to control risks involved with infectious agents like the coronavirus, according to ESPN. (The GBAC is a division of the ISSA, a worldwide trade association for the cleaning industry.)

"When our fans, players and staff are able to return to Hard Rock Stadium, we want them to have peace of mind that we're doing everything we can to create the safest and healthiest environment possible," Garfinkel told ESPN. "We didn't want to create our own standard, we wanted to be accountable to the most credible third-party standard that exists. Working with the GBAC ensures compliances with critical guidelines for the highest standard of cleanliness and it is our hope that other venues will follow suit as we navigate through these unprecedented times."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three concerns about the Dolphins draft

The Miami Dolphins earned mostly positive reviews for the 2020 draft after selecting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and 10 other prospects, but as is always the case there was room for some second-guessing

Alain Poupart

by

ZeBigrob

Remembering legendary Dolphins coach Don Shula

We look back at the key moments in the life of legendary Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula, who died Monday

Alain Poupart

Dolphins legend Shula dies at 90

Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula passed away Monday morning at the age of 90

Alain Poupart

The complete lowdown on Dolphins draft pick Noah Igbinoghene

The Miami Dolphins surprised many observers by taking Noah Igbinoghene in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, but there's a lot to like about the former Auburn cornerback

Alain Poupart

Ranking the remaining free agents

The Miami Dolphins already have signed Byron Jones, Kyle Van Noy, Jordan Howard and eight others in free agency, but there are several veterans still available who could be of interest to them

Alain Poupart

Dolphins in London in 2020 not likely

The Miami Dolphins were scheduled to play one of their home games in England in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic likely ended that possibility

Alain Poupart

Keeping up with all the Dolphins moves

Byron Jones and Kyle Van Noy signing as free agents and Matt Breida arriving in a trade are just some of the many roster moves the Miami Dolphins have made this offseason

Alain Poupart

Applying analytics to Tua timeline debate

Tua Tagovailoa will draft to become the franchise quarterback for the Miami Dolphins and recent history offers some clues as to when he'll get into the lineup

Alain Poupart

by

irishgatorman

The Miami Dolphins' potential draft steal

Boise State pass rusher Curtis Weaver was the last of five defensive players taken by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL draft, but he's the one expected to make the quickest impact

Alain Poupart

by

GRT8

Dolphins defensive tackle Godchaux gets on the bike

Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux has found a different way to stay in shape while NFL facilities remain closed

Alain Poupart