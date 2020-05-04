The NFL remains hopeful that there will be a 2020 season and that it can start on time, but it has become pretty clear that there will be clear changes in store.

The Miami Dolphins, for example, are planning to implement an entrance and exit strategy at Hard Rock Stadium to lessen the number of people going in and out at the same time.

Dolphins Vice Chairman/President/CEO Tom Garfinkel revealed new mock-ups during an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America on Monday morning that would adhere to the social-distance guidelines implemented because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We would have times to come in for security at different gates so people would be separated out in terms of when they enter the stadium," Garfinkel said. "We would exit the stadium much like a church environment where each row exits so people aren't filing out all at the same time in a herd."

One change already anticipated when it comes to the 2020 season is the elimination of international games, which would mean one more home game for the Dolphins, who were scheduled to host one of the four games in London.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy tweeted last week that the 2020 schedule should be out before May 9 with the first game scheduled for Sept. 10 and Super Bowl LV scheduled for Feb. 7, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The mock-up of Hard Rock Stadium featured colored spots near the entrance that would preserve social-distancing guidelines. Garfinkel told "Good Morning America" that buying food at games would be akin to getting take-out, with fans ordering the items from their seat and then going to pick them up instead of waiting in line to order.

A crowd of 62,417 attended Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in February when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, but the "Good Morning America" report suggested attendance could be limited to 15,000 because of coronavirus concerns.

Hard Rock Stadium became the first public facility to earn the Global Biorisk Advisory Council's STAR accreditation, the standard used for facilities to implement cleaning, disinfecting and infectious disease prevention work practices to control risks involved with infectious agents like the coronavirus, according to ESPN. (The GBAC is a division of the ISSA, a worldwide trade association for the cleaning industry.)

"When our fans, players and staff are able to return to Hard Rock Stadium, we want them to have peace of mind that we're doing everything we can to create the safest and healthiest environment possible," Garfinkel told ESPN. "We didn't want to create our own standard, we wanted to be accountable to the most credible third-party standard that exists. Working with the GBAC ensures compliances with critical guidelines for the highest standard of cleanliness and it is our hope that other venues will follow suit as we navigate through these unprecedented times."