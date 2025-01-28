What Awaits the Dolphins in the New-Look AFC East?
It was more of the same in the AFC East this season, with the Miami Dolphins watching the Buffalo Bills win the division title before enduring playoff heartbreak while the New York Jets and New England Patriots struggled.
But there already have been changes in the division with the Patriots and Jets each hiring a new head coach, and the question is whether the status quo will continue in 2025 or someone actually can dethrone the Bills and end their run at five consecutive division titles.
Where do the Dolphins stand in that dynamic, and how much do they have to be concerned about having not only the Bills to beat out but either the Patriots or Jets?
GLENN MAKES GOOD FIRST IMPRESSION
Because the media analyzes even press conferences, we can confidently say that Aaron Glenn nailed his introductory presser with the Jets on Monday way better than former Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, whose introduction to the New York media became famous for all the wrong reasons.
"We are the freaking New York Jets. We are built for this (spit)" was the backpage headline of the New York Daily News on Tuesday.
Glenn, hired after a successful run as Detroit Lions defensive coordinator, was a highly sought after head coach candidate this offseason, but he's a first-timer, so we won't know for a bit just how good of a hire this was for the Jets.
And, of course, he inherits a big question mark at the biggest position, that being quarterback and what to do with Aaron Rodgers.
INTERESTING PATRIOTS POSSIBILITIES
Over in New England, the Patriots hired a previous head coach who had a great run with the Tennessee Titans until his final two (injury-ravaged) seasons. Like Glenn, Mike Vrabel also would have been a hot coaching commodity this offseason, if the Patriots hadn't gone through (rushed) the hiring process so quickly to land him after they dismissed Jerod Mayo after one season.
While the Patriots were among the worst teams in the NFL in 2024, Vrabel inherits a better situation than Glenn because he's got what looks like a franchise quarterback in place with Drake Maye plus the largest amount of cap space in the NFL, upwards of $112 million, according to overthecap.com.
That's more than enough money to address the biggest holes on the roster, starting with the offensive line — if you thought Miami's O-line was the worst in the NFL, you clearly didn't watch any New England games.
Vrabel also brought back longtime Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who may have flopped for a second time as a head coach with the Las Vegas Raiders, but also is the one offensive coach who got good quarterback play out of former first-round pick Mac Jones. Remember that McDaniels' last season with the Patriots also was the last time they made the playoffs, that being 2021 when Jones arrived as a rookie.
Vrabel reportedly was the second choice for the Los Angeles Chargers last offseason before they hired Jim Harbaugh, who helped produced a turnaround from 5-12 to 11-6 and a playoff appearance. Vrabel might not be able to match that kind of jump in his first season in New England, but to dismiss the idea the Patriots could compete for a playoff spot would be foolish.
WILL THE BILLS BE BACK?
But is it the Dolphins who remain the most likely choice for AFC East champion in 2025 if it's not Buffalo?
And will the Bills take a step back or will they just keep humming in the regular season and then try to find a way to finally get past Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs?
Remember, the 2024 season was supposed to be when the Bills were going to take a step back because of all the big-name free agents they let go in the offseason.
By comparison, their list of pending UFAs and likely cap casualties isn't terribly significant this time around. The Bills have four pending UFAs who played at least 50 percent of the snaps on offense or defense: WR Amari Cooper, CB Rasul Douglas, WR Mack Hollins and S Damar Hamlin.
To be sure, the Bills aren't without roster holes, particularly at wide receiver and in the secondary, but they still managed just fine in 2024.
As long as Josh Allen keeps playing at an MVP level — he'll finish in the top 5 in the voting this year for a fourth time in the past five seasons — the Bills will remain the favorites in the AFC East.
The Dolphins have been the clear second-best team for a few years now, and the question is whether that'll remain the same in 2025. One thing for sure, New England figures to be a lot better next season and the Jets might be as well if they find an answer at quarterback.