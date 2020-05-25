AllDolphins
Coach of the Year Odds Have Flores in the Middle

Alain Poupart

While it's usually fairly simple to try to predict who will be NFL MVP or Offensive and NFL Player of the Year, but it's a lot more complicated when it comes to NFL Coach of the Year predictions.

That's because things change so much from year to year, so it's more difficult to predict which teams will be successful rather than which players.

That said, the odds put together at sportsbetting.ag have a big Tom Brady factor, with the co-favorites being his former coach (Bill Belichick) and his new coach (Bruce Arians).

Both coaches are listed at 12-to-1.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is listed at 25-to-1, tied for 11th-favorite in a group of five that includes Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles, John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens, Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints and Vic Fangio of the Denver Broncos.

Three coaches are tied for the longest odds of being NFL Coach of the Year in 2020, including former Dolphins head coach Adam Gase now with the New York Jets. The other two are Doug Marrone of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Bill O'Brien of the Houston Texans.

Harbaugh won the award last year after guiding the Ravens to a league-best 14-2 record, and Flores was not among the six coaches who got votes.

On one hand, that made sense considering the Dolphins were 5-11. On the other, Flores did deserve recognition for squeezing five victories during a full-blown rebuilding year, including the impressive season-ending victory at New England.

The Dolphins have had one winner of this award, and it was Don Shula getting recognized for the team's perfect season in 1972.

