Where the Dolphins Ranked Among Injury Impact in 2024
The Miami Dolphins had their share of injuries during the 2024, most notably the two that cost starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa six starts, but how badly were they — pardon the pun — hurt by injuries compared to other teams around the NFL?
In that unfortunate department, they came in the top three, according to a research project done by RotoWire. Using data from Pro Football Reference, the outlet compiled injuries throughout the NFL and added the total games missed.
The Dolphins came in third place on that list with 227 games missed, trailing only the Detroit Lions (257) and Cleveland Browns (248).
Of the top 10 teams in terms of total games missed, five made the playoffs and five didn't. Those that did were the Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers (223 games), Houston Texans (201), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (201) and Los Angeles Chargers (192).
Those that didn't, along with the Dolphins and Browns, were the San Francisco 49ers (226), Tennessee Titans (205) and Dallas Cowboys (190).
The Denver Broncos finished with the fewest games lost to injury with 95.
TUA AND THE REST
Per the RotoWire research, the Dolphins sustained 46 injuries, meaning the injury forced players to miss 4.9 games on average.
The Dolphins ended the 2024 season with 14 players on injured reserve, including eight who sustained their injuries during the season — WR Braxton Berrios, OLB Jaelan Phillips, CB Cam Smith, CB Kendall Fuller, OLB Tyus Bowser, T Kendall Lamm, T Austin Jackson and WR Grant DuBose.
The research didn't account for players who were injured before the season, such as linebacker Bradley Chubb missig the entire 2024 season while he recovered from his 2023 knee injury.
The Dolphins ended up with 19 players taking part in all 17 games, with six of them — OL Aaaron Brewer, LB Jordyn Brooks, DT Calais Campbell, WR Tyreek Hill, OL Robert Jones and CB Jalen Ramsey — starting every game.
Among those who missed a lot of games because of injuries were Phillips (13 games), LS Blake Ferguson (12 games), CB Cam Smith (11), and Jackson (9).