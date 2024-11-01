Which Dolphins Players Are Most Likely To Get Traded?
The NFL trade deadline is now less than a week away, and the Miami Dolphins are way more likely to be sellers than buyers this year.
And if they wind up losing against the Buffalo Bills for what would be their eighth consecutive loss at Highmark Stadium, the chances of them being willing to move some veterans would increase exponentially because a 2-6 record under that scenario likely would have the organization thinking as much about 2025 than the rest of the 2024 season.
Because of the financial commitment the Dolphins made to them in the offseason by way of contract extensions or restructure, it still would be highly unlikely that players such as Tyreek Hill or Jalen Ramsey would be moved, even though high-profile wide receivers like Hill get traded on a regular basis.
No, what is more realistic if the Dolphins do decide to trade a veteran (or two) would be established veteran who probably don't fit into the team's 2025 plans, whether because of contract status or stage of their career.
If the Dolphins do pull off the upset and win at Buffalo, it's not impossible they could try to add a veteran by the trade deadline, though we're thinking that's probably a long shot.
Instead, let's focus on those players who could draw interest around the league and who the Dolphins might be willing to trade.
THE MOST LOGICAL OPTIONS
DL CALAIS CAMPBELL
This is the obvious one, and it's strictly because of where Campbell is in his career at age 38.
Campbell has been really, really impressive this season, to the point that argument could be made he might be the team MVP so far.
But given his age, this still could be Campbell's last season despite his continued production and he signed with the Dolphins in the offseason to chase a championship as much — actually, probably more so — as return to where he played his college football.
Among the teams that could be interested in Campbell's services would have to be the Atlanta Falcons, for whom Campbell played last season. The Falcons lead the NFC South but haven't gotten the desired results from some of their offseason acquisitions up front. Heck, Campbell's first NFL team, the Arizona Cardinals, would make sense as well considering they're tied for first in the NFC West and they're brutally thin on the defensive line.
Because of his age, expiring and uncertainty whether he would be merely a rental, Campbell wouldn't fetch a great return, but he's played well enough that maybe a team would be willing to give up as much as a fifth-round pick for him.
EDGE EMMANUEL OGBAH
Yes, it's crazy to suggest trading a pass rusher when the Dolphins can't get to the quarterback, but remember that this is about looking ahead and also remember that Ogbah only is on the team because Shaq Barrett retired before showing up for his first South Florida training camp.
The aforementioned Falcons, who have a paltry six sacks on the season, could be a team that has interest here, and the same goes for the Detroit Lions as they continue looking for ways to collectively make up for the loss of Aidan Hutchinson.
Like Campbell, Ogbah is signed only to a one-year deal and he doesn't have the stature to earn more than a very late-round pick, or something like Ogbah and a sixth-round selection for a fifth-round pick.
RB JEFF WILSON JR.
Wilson has gotten a regular spot on the inactive list because he stands behind Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane and rookie Jaylen Wright on the depth chart, but this is a solid veteran who can help any team looking for a third running back, maybe even a second.
Because running backs are easier to find, the laws of supply and demand would keep any return for Wilson pretty modest.
ANOTHER NAMES WORTH WATCHING
S JEVON HOLLAND
The logic behind the Dolphins dangling Holland is that he's a pending UFA and maybe the decision already has been made internally to let him leave, so why not get some draft pick compensation now — if the season indeed is headed south under our hypothetical of a Dolphins loss at Buffalo.
Of course, Holland having an expiring contract will hurt his trade value unless the acquiring team extends him, and then there's his recent injury issues with his hand and now a knee.
T TERRON ARMSTEAD
This falls in the Campbell category of an aging veteran still performing at a high level but who might not play much longer.
It's well documented that Armstead never has played a full season because of injuries and it's also well documented that he's contemplated retirement in recent offseasons.
So maybe he'd want to go to a contender to close out his NFL career, and then the Dolphins could accelerate rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul's learning curve if they so chose.
WR ODELL BECKHAM JR.
Can we really dismiss this possibility if Beckham again is an afterthought on offense against Buffalo, particularly with the imminent return of River Cracraft?
Beckham really doesn't need to keep playing from a financial standpoint, but he mentioned wanting to try to write a fairybook ending to his NFL career — and this really hasn't been it. Maybe joining a contender for the stretch run would be more like it.